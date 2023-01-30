Intra-day update: rupee continues to sustain losses against US dollar

Pakistan’s rupee continued to sustain losses against the US dollar in the inter-bank market, depreciating 0.44% during the trading session on Monday.

At around 10:20am, the dollar was being quoted at 263.78 during intra-day trading, a depreciation of Rs1.18.

On Friday, Pakistan’s rupee witnessed significant depreciation against the US dollar, settling at 262.6 after a fall of Rs7.17 or 2.73%.

The government moved to pass on the impact of rupee’s recent fall as Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Sunday announced a Rs35 increase in the prices of petrol and diesel. The prices of kerosene oil and light diesel oil were also increased by Rs18. The new prices came into effect from Sunday.

Moreover, the central bank on Sunday rebutted reports that capping the price of dollar caused loss of $3 billion in remittances and exports.

During the previous week, the rupee depreciated 12.5%, but the bulk of the fall came in the last two sessions – on Thursday and Friday – as the currency was finally let off the hook against the US dollar in the inter-bank market.

The drastic decrease came as authorities let the exchange rate float freely after apparently keeping it under check through administrative measures for several weeks, a move that widened the gap between the open- and black-markets of foreign currency.

Analysts believe the rupee will see stability as the gap among the three simultaneous currency markets narrows amid hope that arrival of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission for the ninth review would lead to revival of the bailout programme.

International movement

The dollar firmed on Monday and distanced itself from an eight-month trough ahead of a slew of central bank meetings this week, including the Federal Reserve’s, with traders keenly focused on guidance for the path of interest rate rises.

The US dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, rose 0.03% to 101.92, edging away from last week’s eight-month low of 101.50.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, climbed in early Asia trade on Monday, supported by tensions in the Middle East following a drone attack in Iran and as Beijing pledged over the weekend to promote a consumption recovery which would support fuel demand.

