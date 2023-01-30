AVN 65.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.14%)
BAFL 30.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.5%)
BOP 4.66 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.43%)
CNERGY 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.55%)
DFML 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.85%)
DGKC 42.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.71%)
EPCL 48.35 Increased By ▲ 2.54 (5.54%)
FCCL 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.14%)
FFL 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
FLYNG 5.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
GGL 9.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.8%)
HUBC 63.80 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.79%)
HUMNL 5.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
KAPCO 27.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.25%)
KEL 2.21 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (3.76%)
LOTCHEM 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.51%)
MLCF 21.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.79%)
NETSOL 83.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.28%)
OGDC 87.70 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (1.7%)
PAEL 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.64%)
PIBTL 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.71%)
PPL 78.80 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.36%)
PRL 13.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.25%)
SILK 0.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.12%)
SNGP 41.20 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.83%)
TELE 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
TPLP 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.94%)
TRG 111.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.61%)
UNITY 13.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.54%)
BR100 4,042 Increased By 16.4 (0.41%)
BR30 14,497 Increased By 94.3 (0.65%)
KSE100 40,587 Increased By 136.7 (0.34%)
KSE30 15,164 Increased By 54.4 (0.36%)
Japan’s Nikkei tracks Wall Street higher, US events in focus

Reuters Published 30 Jan, 2023 09:47am
TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei index rose on Monday, tracking Wall Street’s climb in the previous session, although the gains were capped by caution ahead of the Federal Reserve’s meeting and domestic corporate earnings announcements.

The Nikkei share average was up 0.33% at 27,473.75 by the midday break, while the broader Topix inched 0.14% higher at 1,985.42. The week is filled with market-moving cues, so investors are being more cautious, said Shigetoshi Kamada, general manager at the research department at Tachibana Securities.

“I am unsure if this (upbeat) momentum will continue this week. Investors are cautious and could sell stocks to book profits ahead of the Fed meeting, US employment data as well as domestic corporate results.”

Wall Street rose on Friday, marking the end of a rocky week in which economic data and corporate earnings guidance hinted at softening demand but also economic resiliency ahead of the US Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) this week.

A string of high profile earnings reports are on tap globally, notably from Apple Inc, Amazon.com, Alphabet Inc and Meta Platforms, among others. Investors are also reacting to Japanese corporate outlook as the earnings season reaches its peak this week.

Japan’s Nikkei sees biggest weekly gain in over 2 months, earnings caution weighs

Fanuc jumped 4.25% after the robot maker raised its annual operating profit outlook and announced a 5-for-1 stock split. Shin-Etsu Chemical, up 4.48%, posted a fourth straight session of gains as the silicon wafter maker raised its annual operating profit outlook.

Japanese semiconductor equipment makers showed muted reaction to news that Washington had made progress towards a deal to curb exports of some advanced chip-making equipment to China with several governments.

Tokyo Electron rose 0.54% and Advantest inched up 0.21%, while Nikon rose 0.48%.

