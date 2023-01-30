AVN 63.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.57%)
BAFL 29.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.99%)
BOP 4.64 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.88 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.11%)
DGKC 40.64 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-3.7%)
EPCL 47.01 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (2.62%)
FCCL 10.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3.68%)
FFL 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.32%)
FLYNG 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.69%)
GGL 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.59%)
HUBC 61.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-2.29%)
HUMNL 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.57%)
KAPCO 27.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.11%)
KEL 2.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.47%)
LOTCHEM 24.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-4.34%)
MLCF 20.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-3.66%)
NETSOL 83.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-2.12%)
OGDC 86.27 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.05%)
PAEL 10.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.28%)
PIBTL 4.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.84%)
PPL 76.26 Decreased By ▼ -2.26 (-2.88%)
PRL 13.66 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
SILK 0.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.12%)
SNGP 40.86 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 5.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.17%)
TPLP 15.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.44%)
TRG 109.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-1.55%)
UNITY 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.36%)
WTL 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 3,967 Decreased By -58.9 (-1.46%)
BR30 14,185 Decreased By -217.7 (-1.51%)
KSE100 39,871 Decreased By -579.3 (-1.43%)
KSE30 14,898 Decreased By -212.2 (-1.4%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 30, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil steadies as rate hikes loom, Russian flows stay strong

Reuters Published January 30, 2023 Updated January 30, 2023 04:26pm
Follow us

LONDON: Oil steadied on Monday as looming interest rate hikes by major central banks and signs of strong Russian exports balanced rising Middle East tension over a drone attack in Iran and hopes of higher Chinese demand.

Investors expect the Federal Reserve to raise rates by 25 basis points on Wednesday, followed the day after by half-point hikes from the Bank of England and European Central Bank, and any deviation from that script would be a shock.

“The risk-off cautious mood in the market ahead of the central bank meetings is hurting risk assets, including oil,” said Fiona Cincotta, analyst at City Index.

Brent crude rose 20 cents, or 0.2%, to $86.86 a barrel by 1110 GMT while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude added 8 cents, or 0.1%, to $79.76.

“The upcoming flurry of price catalysts sets the stage for significant swings in oil prices this week,” said Stephen Brennock of PVM. “That said, prices are unlikely to fall below $80 and will struggle to get close to $100.”

The market also came under pressure from indications of strong Russian supply, despite an EU ban and G7 price cap imposed over its invasion of Ukraine. Both oil benchmarks last week saw their first weekly loss in three.

Oil prices settle lower on Russia supply outlook

Besides the central bank meetings, a gathering on Wednesday of key ministers from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies led by Russia, known as OPEC+, will also be in focus.

The OPEC+ panel meeting on Wednesday is unlikely to tweak oil output policy - although PVM said it could surprise with a small cut.

Oil rose earlier on Monday amid tensions in the Middle East following a drone attack in oil producer Iran.

While it is not clear yet what’s happening in Iran, any escalation there has the potential to disrupt crude flow, said Stefano Grasso, a senior portfolio manager at 8VantEdge in Singapore.

Hopes of a rise in Chinese demand have boosted oil in 2023. The world’s biggest crude importer pledged over the weekend to promote a consumption recovery which would support demand.

Also read

Israel Iran Oil prices Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries Brent crude oil Middle East tension

Comments

1000 characters

Oil steadies as rate hikes loom, Russian flows stay strong

Rupee closes at fresh low of 269.63 against US dollar as the great fall continues

Pakistan facing adverse consequences of Ukraine conflict: FM Bilawal

Islamabad Court sends Fawad to jail on judicial remand

UAE president’s visit to Islamabad postponed over ‘bad weather’

Sheikh Rashid’s Lal Haveli residence sealed over ‘illegal occupation’

Asif Ali Zardari sends legal notice to Imran Khan over ‘assassination’ remarks

Abu Dhabi’s IHC plans to invest $381mn in Adani Enterprises

KSE-100 falls over 500 points in aftermath of Peshawar blast

Inflation to cross 30% as rupee depreciation, petrol prices bite: report

Read more stories