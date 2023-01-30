Your rupee last year

KARACHI: Following currency fluctuations took place in foreign exchange rates during the last year. (January 4 to December 30, 2022).

======================================================================================================== T T CLEAN BUYING AUTHORIZED DEALERS RATES PER ONE UNIT OF CURRENCY ======================================================================================================== 31.12.2021 LAST YEAR RATES Previous year 04.01.2022 30.12.2022 FLUCTUATIONS IN CLOSING RATES Closing Opening Closing Highest Lowest Over Previous year Rate Rate Date Rate Date +Up Amount % Rs Rs Rs Rs Rs -Down Rs -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- U.S 177.0 176.4 226.4 174.5 07/02/2022 239.9 29/07/2022 + 49.400000 27.91 U.K 238.879 237.455 272.630 1.6159 25/11/2022 292.890 02/08/2022 + 33.750800 14.13 Japan 1.537800 1.523300 1.706400 1.420700 06/05/2022 1.827100 02/08/2022 + 0.168600 10.96 Euro 200.293 199.258 241.800 193.280 07/03/2022 245.570 29/07/2022 + 41.506800 20.72 ======================================================================================================== T T & O D SELLING AUTHORIZED DEALERS RATES PER ONE UNIT OF CURRENCY -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- + Appreciation - Depreciation ======================================================================================================== 31.12.2021 LAST YEAR RATES Previous year 04.01.2022 30.12.2022 FLUCTUATIONS IN CLOSING RATES Closing Opening Closing Highest Lowest Over Previous year Rate Rate Date Rate Date +Up Amount % Rs Rs Rs Rs Rs -Down Rs -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- U.S 177.5 176.9 226.9 175.0 07/02/2022 240.4 29/07/2022 + 49.400000 27.83 U.K 239.544 238.119 273.230 229.920 09/05/2022 293.500 02/08/2022 + 33.686000 14.06 Japan 1.541100 1.526600 1.710200 1.424500 06/05/2022 1.830900 02/08/2022 + 0.169100 10.97 Euro 200.849 199.813 242.330 193.820 07/03/2022 246.080 29/07/2022 + 41.481000 20.65 ========================================================================================================

