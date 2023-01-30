AVN 65.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.3%)
BAFL 30.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.11%)
CNERGY 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.99%)
DFML 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.26%)
DGKC 42.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-3.52%)
EPCL 46.13 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.31%)
FCCL 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.21%)
FFL 5.19 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (4.43%)
FLYNG 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.59%)
GGL 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.28%)
HUBC 63.21 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (1.46%)
HUMNL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.05%)
KAPCO 27.81 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.94%)
KEL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.71%)
LOTCHEM 25.37 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-4.62%)
MLCF 21.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-3.86%)
NETSOL 84.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.45%)
OGDC 86.64 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.43%)
PAEL 10.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.75%)
PIBTL 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.64%)
PPL 78.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-1.79%)
PRL 13.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
SILK 0.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.22%)
SNGP 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.8%)
TELE 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.22%)
TPLP 16.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.54%)
TRG 111.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.59%)
UNITY 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.37%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-5%)
BR100 4,026 Decreased By -48.6 (-1.19%)
BR30 14,402 Decreased By -123 (-0.85%)
KSE100 40,451 Decreased By -396 (-0.97%)
KSE30 15,110 Decreased By -101.7 (-0.67%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 30, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Your rupee last year

Published 30 Jan, 2023 05:56am
Follow us

KARACHI: Following currency fluctuations took place in foreign exchange rates during the last year. (January 4 to December 30, 2022). 

========================================================================================================
                                       T T CLEAN BUYING
                         AUTHORIZED DEALERS RATES PER ONE UNIT OF CURRENCY
========================================================================================================
        31.12.2021                               LAST YEAR RATES
        Previous
        year       04.01.2022   30.12.2022                                 FLUCTUATIONS IN CLOSING RATES
        Closing     Opening     Closing        Highest               Lowest           Over Previous year
         Rate                              Rate      Date       Rate       Date      +Up    Amount     %
           Rs          Rs          Rs       Rs                    Rs                -Down    Rs
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
U.S       177.0     176.4     226.4     174.5   07/02/2022     239.9   29/07/2022   +   49.400000  27.91
U.K     238.879   237.455   272.630    1.6159   25/11/2022   292.890   02/08/2022   +   33.750800  14.13
Japan  1.537800  1.523300  1.706400  1.420700   06/05/2022  1.827100   02/08/2022   +    0.168600  10.96
Euro    200.293   199.258   241.800   193.280   07/03/2022   245.570   29/07/2022   +   41.506800  20.72
========================================================================================================
                                         T T & O D SELLING
                         AUTHORIZED DEALERS RATES PER ONE UNIT OF CURRENCY
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
                                                                           + Appreciation - Depreciation
========================================================================================================
        31.12.2021                               LAST YEAR RATES
        Previous
        year       04.01.2022   30.12.2022                                 FLUCTUATIONS IN CLOSING RATES
        Closing     Opening     Closing        Highest               Lowest           Over Previous year
         Rate                              Rate      Date       Rate       Date      +Up    Amount     %
           Rs          Rs          Rs       Rs                    Rs                -Down    Rs
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
U.S       177.5     176.9     226.9     175.0   07/02/2022     240.4   29/07/2022   +   49.400000  27.83
U.K     239.544   238.119   273.230   229.920   09/05/2022   293.500   02/08/2022   +   33.686000  14.06
Japan  1.541100  1.526600  1.710200  1.424500   06/05/2022  1.830900   02/08/2022   +    0.169100  10.97
Euro    200.849   199.813   242.330   193.820   07/03/2022   246.080   29/07/2022   +   41.481000  20.65
========================================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

foreign exchange rates currency rate today currency exchange rate today

Comments

1000 characters

Your rupee last year

SBP denies USD rate capping caused loss

Import of used tractors: ECC asks MoC, SBP to rethink

IMF conditionalities: Govt raises fuel prices in a gesture of compliance

Imran Khan censures govt for ‘massive’ fuel hike

Dar says fiscal discipline has to be imposed

Hike to fuel inflation: Tarin

Decline in cess collection lands body in trouble: Food ministry seeks Rs666.64m grant for cotton committee

PKR slide likely to fuel inflation in a big way

Israel appears to have been behind drone strike on Iran: US official

Termination of SEL’s LoS: PPIB seeks comments from CPPA-G, NTDC

Read more stories