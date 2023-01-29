AVN 65.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.3%)
Even an hour's delay in election is punishable under Article 6 of constitution: Qureshi

BR Web Desk Published January 29, 2023 Updated January 29, 2023 07:13pm
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice-chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Sunday that any delay in the by-elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) will be a clear violation of the Constitution of Pakistan, and will be punishable under Article 6, Aaj News reported.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, Qureshi said the government was planning unconstitutional ways to delay the elections in both provinces.

"The PTI will not tolerate even an hour's delay in the elections. The party has decided to take all constitutional routes to ensure the elections take place in time," Qureshi said, urging the judiciary to take action in this regard.

He also deplored the treatment meted out to Fawad Chaudhry, saying his remand was extended thrice without any justification in “an absurd case.”

To a question about participation in the by-elections on 33 National Assembly seats, Qureshi said Imran Khan will contest elections on all the seats, adding that their winning candidates from respective constituencies will file their nomination papers as “covering candidates.”

Earlier, PTI chief Imran Khan chaired the party's core committee and senior members' meeting at his Zaman Park residence in Lahore.

More to follow.

