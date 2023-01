MELBOURNE: Novak Djokovic won the second set of the Australian Open final against Stefanos Tsitsipas on Sunday to close in on a 10th Melbourne title and record-equalling 22nd Grand Slam crown.

Little separated them and it went with serve to a seesawing tiebreak, where the Serb prevailed to win 7-6 (7/4) in 70 minutes. He won the opening set 6-3.

