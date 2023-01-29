South Africa win toss, bowl against England in 2nd ODI

BLOEMFONTEIN: South Africa won the toss and decided to bowl in the second one-day international against England at the Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein on Sunday.

“It’s a morning game so the wicket might be a bit on the sticky side, there might be a little bit in it for the seamers,” said South Africa captain Temba Bavuma.

South Africa won the first match by 27 runs at the same venue in a day-night game on Friday after choosing to bat first.

“It looks a good wicket. We’re happy to have first use of it,” said England captain Jos Buttler.

“We played some really good cricket (on Friday) but we didn’t quite do it for long enough.”

Both teams made changes. Left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj, and seamers Lungi Ngidi and Marco Jansen came in for South Africa in place of Tabraiz Shamsi, Kagiso Rabada and Sisanda Magala.

Chris Woakes and Reece Topley replaced fellow seam bowlers Jofra Archer and David Willey in what Buttler described as “rotation” of their bowling resources.

The third and final game of the series takes place at Kimberley on Wednesday.

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (captain), Quinton de Kock (wkt), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Marco Jansen, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi.

England: Jos Buttler (captain, wkt), Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Olly Stone, Reece Topley.