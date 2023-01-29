PM terms IK’s allegation ‘irresponsible’act

LAHORE: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday said Imran Niazi’s baseless and dangerous allegations against the former President Asif Ali Zardari are not only irresponsible but also conform to a pattern of conspiracy theories meant to spread venom against his political opponents.

In a tweet today, the PM said such nonsensical rhetoric is an attempt to remain politically relevant. He said whole nation knows how he has used politics of hatred to divide the society for the sake of power.

On the other hand, Special Assistant to Prime Minister Attaullah Tarar said the government will complete the IMF program with success.

Tarar said Ishaq Dar has vast experience in financial field and he is handling affairs with IMF in a proper manner. He hopes that Pakistan would also be successful in the review program of IMF.

He said friendly countries would also come forward for financial help of Pakistan. He said the government is determined to achieve the target of economic prosperity and extend maximum relief to the people.

