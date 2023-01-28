PM Shehbaz terms Imran's remarks against Zardari dangerous, irresponsible

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday termed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan's allegations against former President Asif Ali Zardari of allegedly behind a new plot to assassinate him "dangerous and irresponsible."

In a tweet, he said such remarks "conform to a pattern of conspiracy theories meant to spread venom against his political opponents."

"Such nonsensical rhetoric is an attempt to remain politically relevant," the premier wrote.

He said the whole nation knows how Imran has used politics of hatred to divide society for the sake of power.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) announced that it will send a legal notice to PTI Chairman Imran Khan to withdraw his statement accusing its co-chairman Asif Zardari of being behind a new plot to assassinate him.

The decision of the party was announced in a presser by PPP senior leaders Nayyar Bukhari, Farhatullah Babar and Qamar Zaman Kaira.

The leaders said that the allegation made by Imran is “baseless and a lie” and that the PTI chairman is afflicted with “depression and panic.”

“His allegations are never based on reality. If they were, he surely would’ve approached the available forms according to the Constitution and the law but he never went there,” said Bukhari.

If Imran doesn’t withdraw his statement, “the PPP has the right to approach the forums and courts for civil and criminal proceedings.”

Meanwhile, Babar said that he believes that Imran is now “out of his senses because of the loss of power.”

On Friday, the former PM claimed that Zardari is behind a “plan C” to assassinate him.

In a televised address, Imran claimed the PPP co-chairman has hired a terrorist outfit to have him killed after the previous attempt in Wazirabad on his life failed.

Imran blamed the Wazirabad attack on other officials, all of whom denied the accusations.