BR's refresher: your morning briefing for the day

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Islamabad court sends Fawad Chaudhry to Adiala jail on 14-day judicial remand

Read here for details.

Ishaq Dar compares economic indicators, criticises Imran for 'ruining economy'

Read here for details.

Imran claims Asif Ali Zardari behind 'plan C' to assassinate him

Read here for details.

KSE-100 falls 0.97% owing to economic uncertainty

Read here for details.

PTI challenges Punjab caretaker CM appointment in Supreme Court

Read here for details.

By-elections: ECP announces schedule for 33 NA seats vacated by PTI MNAs

Read here for details.

New low: rupee closes at 262.6 against US dollar after 2.7% fall in inter-bank market

Read here for details.

PM Shehbaz hopeful of IMF programme revival ‘this month’

Read here for details.

Lucky Core to acquire 75.1% stake in Lotte Chemical Pakistan

Read here for details.

Power tariff raise proposal not firmed up

Read here for details.

Defence minister criticises ‘warmongering role’ of US

Read here for details.

China calls Washington a ‘bully’ at WTO trade disputes meeting

Read here for details.

India wants to keep third parties out of water treaty with Pakistan

Read here for details.