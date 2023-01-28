BR's refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from January 27, 2023
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- Islamabad court sends Fawad Chaudhry to Adiala jail on 14-day judicial remand
Read here for details.
- Ishaq Dar compares economic indicators, criticises Imran for 'ruining economy'
Read here for details.
- Imran claims Asif Ali Zardari behind 'plan C' to assassinate him
Read here for details.
- KSE-100 falls 0.97% owing to economic uncertainty
Read here for details.
- PTI challenges Punjab caretaker CM appointment in Supreme Court
Read here for details.
- By-elections: ECP announces schedule for 33 NA seats vacated by PTI MNAs
Read here for details.
- New low: rupee closes at 262.6 against US dollar after 2.7% fall in inter-bank market
Read here for details.
- PM Shehbaz hopeful of IMF programme revival ‘this month’
Read here for details.
- Lucky Core to acquire 75.1% stake in Lotte Chemical Pakistan
Read here for details.
- Power tariff raise proposal not firmed up
Read here for details.
- Defence minister criticises ‘warmongering role’ of US
Read here for details.
- China calls Washington a ‘bully’ at WTO trade disputes meeting
Read here for details.
- India wants to keep third parties out of water treaty with Pakistan
Read here for details.
Comments