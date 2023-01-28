AVN 65.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.3%)
BAFL 30.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.11%)
CNERGY 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.99%)
DFML 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.26%)
DGKC 42.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-3.52%)
EPCL 46.13 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.31%)
FCCL 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.21%)
FFL 5.19 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (4.43%)
FLYNG 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.59%)
GGL 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.28%)
HUBC 63.21 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (1.46%)
HUMNL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.05%)
KAPCO 27.81 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.94%)
KEL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.71%)
LOTCHEM 25.37 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-4.62%)
MLCF 21.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-3.86%)
NETSOL 84.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.45%)
OGDC 86.64 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.43%)
PAEL 10.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.75%)
PIBTL 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.64%)
PPL 78.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-1.79%)
PRL 13.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
SILK 0.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.22%)
SNGP 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.8%)
TELE 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.22%)
TPLP 16.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.54%)
TRG 111.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.59%)
UNITY 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.37%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-5%)
BR100 4,026 Decreased By -48.6 (-1.19%)
BR30 14,402 Decreased By -123 (-0.85%)
KSE100 40,451 Decreased By -396 (-0.97%)
KSE30 15,110 Decreased By -101.7 (-0.67%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 28, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

IK claims Zardari has a ‘plan to kill’ him

Recorder Report Published 28 Jan, 2023 06:20am
Follow us

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has accused former president and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari of setting a plan to assassinate him. In his address on an online video sharing and social media platform here on Friday, the former prime minister claimed that after the failure of the previous two attempts, a ‘Plan C’ has been made to eliminate him and Zardari was behind this. “He used his ill-gotten money, made in Sindh, to pay a terrorist organisation to assassinate me,” he alleged.

Recalling ‘Plan A’, he claimed that after he got to know about the plan, he recorded a video and revealed the names of people behind the plan to eliminate him. “Four people orchestrated the plan behind closed doors to assassinate me. In a public rally, when I announced that the video would be released if something happens to me, the plan was abandoned,” he added. Without naming anyone again, Khan said that another plan was made to have him killed by a ‘religious extremist’ at Wazirabad, but God saved him. “Now, there was a ‘Plan C’; facilitators in ‘powerful agencies’ were involved in this plan along with the people behind the Wazirabad attack. I am disclosing the plot so that my nation should know who was behind these attacks. They should be aware of it so that ‘they’ could not enjoy their lives after eliminating me,” he added.

The PTI chief castigated the incumbent government for the economic woes and said that the lives of labourers and the salaried class had been made miserable due to the country’s worsening economic condition after the regime change. “Following the rupee’s historic fall against the US dollar in the country, hyperinflation and insurmountable economic challenges would follow in days to come. During the past three days, the local unit plunged by Rs 33 against the US dollar. The rupee fell by Rs 84 during the last nine months,” he added.

He further said that the Pakistani rupee extended its downward trend today with the local currency plunging Rs 7.17, or 2.73 percent, against the US dollar in the inter-bank market, as the government eased its control over the currency to convince the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to release pending loan tranche. “The country’s foreign currency reserves have reached a record low, which has sunk to US $3.6 billion,” he added.

He lambasted Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Federal Minister Ishaq Dar, saying that now he knows what sort of a ‘genius’ they are. He observed that the devaluation of the rupee would increase the prices of essential commodities; “the Consumer Price Index was 12 percent when we left the government and it will rise to an unprecedented 35 percent”, adding that the Sensitive Price Index will shoot to 50 percent whereas in their tenure it was 16 percent.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

PPP Asif Ali Zardari PTI Imran Khan PTI chairman

Comments

1000 characters

IK claims Zardari has a ‘plan to kill’ him

B2B barter trade mechanism: MoC empowered to impose conditions, curbs

Power tariff raise proposal not firmed up

CDWP approves seven projects worth Rs22bn

Tarin raises the alarm about inflation surge

Exchange rate: Removal of cap to inject stability into currency market: Bostan

Dar challenges financial figures presented by IK

TAL JV allowed to sell Mamikhel gas

Defence minister criticises ‘warmongering role’ of US

SNGPL says has reduced UfG losses by 23,348mmcf

FBR seeks to raise FED on motor vehicles

Read more stories