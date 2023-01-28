AVN 65.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.3%)
BAFL 30.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.11%)
CNERGY 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.99%)
DFML 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.26%)
DGKC 42.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-3.52%)
EPCL 46.13 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.31%)
FCCL 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.21%)
FFL 5.19 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (4.43%)
FLYNG 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.59%)
GGL 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.28%)
HUBC 63.21 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (1.46%)
HUMNL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.05%)
KAPCO 27.81 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.94%)
KEL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.71%)
LOTCHEM 25.37 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-4.62%)
MLCF 21.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-3.86%)
NETSOL 84.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.45%)
OGDC 86.64 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.43%)
PAEL 10.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.75%)
PIBTL 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.64%)
PPL 78.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-1.79%)
PRL 13.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
SILK 0.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.22%)
SNGP 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.8%)
TELE 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.22%)
TPLP 16.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.54%)
TRG 111.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.59%)
UNITY 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.37%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-5%)
BR100 4,026 Decreased By -48.6 (-1.19%)
BR30 14,402 Decreased By -123 (-0.85%)
KSE100 40,451 Decreased By -396 (-0.97%)
KSE30 15,110 Decreased By -101.7 (-0.67%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 28, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

ICCI concerned at falling forex reserves

Recorder Report Published 28 Jan, 2023 06:20am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI)) has shown great concerns over the falling forex reserves of the State Bank of Pakistan, which have tumbled down to a new low level of around $3.7 billion and sharp erosion in the value of rupee, which has fallen to over Rs265 against a dollar in the open market on Friday.

These indicators show that if immediate corrective measures are not taken, the economy of Pakistan would be heading towards a collapse.

Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry said that strong foreign exchange reserves of a country give confidence to the local and foreign investors, but the continuous fall in the forex reserves of Pakistan are shaking the confidence of the business community and the potential investors.

He said that the government in consultation with the private sector should take war footing measures to boost exports and divert remittances through banking channels to improve the foreign reserves of the country. He said that over 9000 containers carrying essential commodities including petroleum products, LNG and soyabean are stuck up at ports due to shortage of dollars.

He stressed that the government should explore out of the box solutions to improve the foreign exchange reserves to ensure that all essential imported consignments are cleared on time to save the business community from further losses.

ICCI President said that the unprecedented fall in the value of rupee in just two days would not only trigger a new wave of inflation, the expensive loans after the interest rate hike would hit the industrial activities.

He said that the weak rupee would also increase the landed cost of imported goods and industrial raw materials besides making the life of common man more miserable.

He said that SBP had increased the interest rate to tame the inflation, but the latest currency devaluation would negate the SBP’s efforts to check food prices.

He stressed that the government should take solid measures to bring stability in the local currency to save the businesses and the people from its harmful consequences.

Faad Waheed, Senior Vice President ICCI said that the costly borrowings after the hike in interest rate and falling value of rupee would make it more difficult to run the industries and this situation would lead to closure of more industries causing further unemployment.

Engr Azhar ul Islam Zafar, Vice President ICCI said that the declining value of rupee would increase the prices of all imported food items besides hiking the prices of locally made items. This situation would make it very difficult for low-income people to manage food expenditures and the country can experience social unrest.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

SBP Dollar ICCI PKR economy of Pakistan SBP Forex reserves Economic distress

Comments

1000 characters

ICCI concerned at falling forex reserves

B2B barter trade mechanism: MoC empowered to impose conditions, curbs

Power tariff raise proposal not firmed up

CDWP approves seven projects worth Rs22bn

Tarin raises the alarm about inflation surge

Exchange rate: Removal of cap to inject stability into currency market: Bostan

Dar challenges financial figures presented by IK

TAL JV allowed to sell Mamikhel gas

Defence minister criticises ‘warmongering role’ of US

SNGPL says has reduced UfG losses by 23,348mmcf

FBR seeks to raise FED on motor vehicles

Read more stories