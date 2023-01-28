AVN 65.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.3%)
Cricket Center Club set up final clash with Ludhiana Gymkhana

Recorder Report Published 28 Jan, 2023 06:20am
LAHORE: Cricket Center Cricket Club set up final clash with Ludhiana Gymkhana Cricket Club after routing Model Town Greens by six wickets in the second semifinal of 20-K Cup played here at the Model Town Greens Ground on Friday.

Model Town Greens, batting first, posted a decent total of 176 for the loss of 4 wickets in the allotted 20 over. Awais Zafar batted with full confidence and slammed 55 runs off 37 balls while Bilal Dar, hero of the last match of the team, contributed with 44 runs off 23 ball and Taimoor Sultan gathered 39 runs off 35 balls.

Usama Mir claimed 2 wickets for 38 runs while Ali Zafar and Bilawal Iqbal got one wicket each. Cricket Center comfortably chased the target in 19 overs for the loss of four wickets.

Ali Zafar was the man, who played sensational knock of 47 runs off 36 balls while his teammates Ameer Hamza and Muhammad Waheed also batted well and contributed with 38 and 37 runs respectively. For Model Town Greens, Waris Khan, Usman Khalid and Ahmad Arif took one wicket each.

For his all-round performance, Ali Zafar of Cricket Center was adjudged as player of the match, who was handed over the award by Bilal Javid, nephew of the sponsor of the event Nabeel Ahmad, son of Col. Fateh Sher Khan.

