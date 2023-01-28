Dar says federal govt fully committed to development of Balochistan

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar held a meeting with Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, Acting Governor Balochistan Mir Jan Mohammad Jamali, and Balochistan Provincial Minister Zamrak Khan Achakzai in Islamabad today, said a press release issued on Friday.

SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa and secretary finance also attended the meeting. The meeting discussed the current economic situation in the country and financial issues and execution of development projects, especially in flood-affected areas of Balochistan.

The finance minister committed to extend full support of the federal government for the development and progress of Balochistan province.

