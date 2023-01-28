AVN 65.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.3%)
TikTok launches 'Aao Ker Dikhaen' under youth programme

Recorder Report Published 28 Jan, 2023
KARACHI: TikTok has announced the launch of its ‘Aao Ker Dikhaen’ campaign to drive awareness for the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme, recently announced by PM Mian Shehbaz Sharif.

The Prime Minister recently spoke about his vision to create one million jobs for the younger generation to address the issue of unemployment across Pakistan, and TikTok will play a vital role in sharing that message.

TikTok has collaborated with the Prime Minister’s Office to formulate a comprehensive campaign that will help engage and inform the public about the Prime Minister’s Youth Business & Agriculture Loan Scheme.

The global platform will produce and feature multiple informative videos on the app to help educate millions of young internet users about the programme that is set to open up exciting opportunities for aspiring entrepreneurs across Pakistan. The ‘Aao Ker Dikhaen’ campaign is scheduled to go live in early February this year.

TikTok will produce a series of educational videos on the programme to help users navigate the application process and guide them on business ideas to help increase the rate of successful applications.

The platform will also highlight success stories to motivate the youth to take advantage of the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme, which will provide interest-free loans of up to Rs0.5 million through Monetary Financial Institutions / Monetary Financial Banks and subsidised loans from Rs0.5 million to Rs7.5 million through commercial banks.

Farah Tukan - Head of Government Relations and Public Policy - Middle East, Türkiye, Africa, Pakistan & South Asia at TikTok, said, “We are excited to play our role in giving access to this opportunity to the young generation of Pakistan through the educational videos of the ‘Aao Ker Dikhaen’ campaign. At TikTok, we are committed to the progress and development of young people. We thank the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme for this partnership.”

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs - Shaza Fatima Khawaja, said, “Through our youth and agriculture loan programme, the government aims to reduce unemployment by providing financial assistance and guidance to talented Pakistanis. Our partnership with TikTok will help us reach millions of young users across Pakistan and provide them guidance on how to best avail this opportunity.”

Recently, TikTok successfully partnered in projects that delivered a positive impact on the people of Pakistan, including its partnerships with Zindagi Trust on digital safety awareness and its education-focused campaign called #ExamReady with Edkasa and LUMS.

With the ‘Aao Ker Dikhaen’ campaign in partnership with the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme, TikTok aims to play its part in supporting this timely initiative and facilitate social and economic empowerment of the young generation of Pakistan.

