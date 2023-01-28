AVN 65.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.3%)
Experts praise ‘PM’s Youth Business, Agri Loan Scheme’

Recorder Report Published 28 Jan, 2023 07:17am
LAHORE: Terming the ‘PM’s Youth Business and Agricultural Loan Scheme’ as good initiative, analysts said this scheme will help generate more opportunities for the people and help new entrepreneurs to start their business in future.

Special Coordinator to Prime Minster on Commerce and Industry Rana Ihsan Afzal said the scheme is aimed at empowering the youth by equipping them with latest skills. “Youth is a big portion of population, and by utilizing its capacity, national economy can be stabilized and strengthened,” he said, adding: “There is no doubt that empowering youth will create long-term impact on economy and prosperity of the country.”

Economist Dr. Noor Fatima hoped that the scheme will generate more opportunities for the people and help new entrepreneurs to start their business in future. Pakistani youth are talented and hardworking and they are passionate to compete in the international market exploiting whatever opportunities they have got in the country, she said.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Shaza Fatima Khawaja, said: “Through our youth and agriculture loan programme, the government aims to reduce unemployment by providing financial assistance and guidance to talented Pakistanis through this scheme.”

Another expert Dr. Rasheed Ahmed Khan said that Pakistan holds great potential in the international market, but to exploit that potential we need to develop and accelerate our relations with the regional stakeholders by formulating the policies which could be mutually beneficial for all.

Moreover, TikTok has announced the launch of its ‘Aao Ker Dikhaen’ campaign to raise awareness for this scheme. TikTok will produce and feature multiple informative videos on the app to help educate millions of young internet users about the programme that is set to open up exciting opportunities for aspiring entrepreneurs across Pakistan.

TikTok will produce a series of educational videos on the programme to help users navigate the application process and guide them on business ideas to help increase the rate of successful applications. Farah Tukan, head of Government Relations and Public Policy - Middle East, Turkiye, Africa, Pakistan & South Asia at TikTok, said: “We are excited to play our role in giving access to this opportunity to the young generation of Pakistan through the educational videos of the ‘Aao Ker Dikhaen’ campaign. At TikTok, we are committed to the progress and development of young people. We thank the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme for this partnership.”

Pakistan Economy PM Shehbaz Sharif entrepreneurs Rana Ihsan Afzal PM’s Youth Business and Agricultural Loan Scheme

