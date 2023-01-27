PTI challenges Punjab caretaker CM appointment in Supreme Court

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) challenged on Friday the appointment of Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi in the Supreme Court (SC), it was reported.

Last week, the Punjab governor appointed the media person as the interim CM after the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) finalised Naqvi’s name for the position. The development came after the PTI-led Punjab Assembly, along with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly, was dissolved by PTI chairman Imran in his drive to force early general elections.

The decision to appoint Naqvi was made during a meeting held with Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja in the chair.

Irked by Naqvi’s appointment, IK announces protest

Imran Khan announces protests

Following Naqvi's appointment, PTI Chairman Imran Khan announced a country-wide protest against.

“We will not accept a ‘corrupt’ person as an interim chief minister. We will hold a series of protests in all the cities of Pakistan,” he said while addressing a press conference through video link.

The former PM also revealed that the PTI would approach the superior courts against the appointment, as well as the Punjab and KP governors for not announcing a date for elections in their respective provinces.

In its petition, filed by Advocate Imtiaz Rashid Siddiqui, the party argued that Naqvi’s appointment was “in direct violation of the provisions of the Constitution read with the provisions of the Elections Act 2017 and the Election Rules 2017”.

The petition also requested that Pakistan Peoples Party leader Raja Riaz Ahmad’s appointment in May 2022 as the Leader of the Opposition be suspended as well. The PTI said that the appointment was “without lawful authority and of no legal effect”.