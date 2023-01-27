AVN 65.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.56%)
BAFL 30.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.6%)
BOP 4.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.48%)
CNERGY 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.49%)
DFML 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.77%)
DGKC 42.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.27%)
EPCL 46.00 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (3.02%)
FCCL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.94%)
FFL 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (7.85%)
FLYNG 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.46%)
GGL 10.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.93%)
HUBC 63.65 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.17%)
HUMNL 5.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.68%)
KAPCO 27.72 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.62%)
KEL 2.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.45%)
LOTCHEM 26.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.45%)
MLCF 21.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.58%)
NETSOL 85.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.93%)
OGDC 85.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-0.83%)
PAEL 11.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.13%)
PIBTL 4.32 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.93%)
PPL 78.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-1.6%)
PRL 13.80 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.02%)
SILK 0.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.32%)
TELE 6.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.25%)
TPLP 16.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.29%)
TRG 111.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.38%)
UNITY 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.05%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.5%)
BR100 4,058 Decreased By -16.2 (-0.4%)
BR30 14,470 Decreased By -55 (-0.38%)
KSE100 40,721 Decreased By -125.2 (-0.31%)
KSE30 15,183 Decreased By -28.5 (-0.19%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 27, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold slips as dollar firms ahead of US inflation data

Reuters Published 27 Jan, 2023 11:43am
Follow us

Gold prices slipped on Friday as the dollar ticked up, with traders awaiting US inflation data due later in the day to gauge the Federal Reserve’s likely stance on further interest rate hikes.

Spot gold fell 0.4% to $1,921.32 per ounce, as of 0452 GMT, shedding 0.3% so far in the week. US gold futures were off 0.4% at $1,921.60.

The dollar index gained 0.2%.

A stronger greenback makes dollar-priced bullion less affordable for other currency holders. Gold is seeing a pull-back as the dollar is on the higher side and the US GDP data is also slightly pressuring prices, said Ajay Kedia, director at Kedia Commodities, Mumbai.

Data on Thursday showed the US economy grew at a faster pace in the December quarter than economists had expected, prompting bets the Fed would keep rates higher for longer.

However, this could have been the last quarter of solid growth before the impact of the Fed’s aggressive tightening spree shows up, with most economists expecting a mild recession by the second half of 2023.

Traders broadly expect the Fed to scale back rate hikes to 25 basis points (bps) at its Jan. 31-Feb. 1 meeting, from 50 bps in December.

Investors are now awaiting US personal consumption expenditures (PCE) data, the Fed’s preferred inflation measure, at 1330 GMT for cues on the central bank’s path forward.

Gold edges lower from nine-month high

A downside surprise may point towards a less-hawkish Fed, which could drive gold prices higher in the longer run, said IG Market strategist Yeap Jun Rong.

Lower interest rates tend to be beneficial for bullion as it lowers the opportunity cost of holding the non-yielding asset. Spot silver fell 0.4% to $23.81 per ounce. Platinum lost 1% to $1,007.88 and palladium slipped 0.9% to $1,662.55.

Both metals were headed for a third straight weekly decline.

gold market Spot gold bullion

Comments

1000 characters

Gold slips as dollar firms ahead of US inflation data

Islamabad court sends Fawad Chaudhry to Adiala jail on 14-day judicial remand

Signing of deal in March: Refineries to get Russian oil by April-end

To be presented in first week of June: FY24 budget call circular issued to ministries, divisions

Power surge crashes grid, plunging millions into darkness

Premature termination of PPA of Hubco power plant recommended

ECC approves revised conditions for sugar export

Financial statements: Compliance with applicable reporting framework ensured: KE

Govt may exempt solar equipment from all taxes

IMF team to arrive on 31st

Alvi optimistic about IMF talks

Read more stories