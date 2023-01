HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks built on the previous days’ rallies at Friday’s open, with investors cheering forecast-beating US data indicating the world’s top economy was faring better than thought.

The Hang Seng Index edged up 0.21 percent, or 48.14 points, to 22,614.92.

Mainland Chinese markets were closed for the Lunar New Year break.