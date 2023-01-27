BR's refresher: your morning briefing for the day

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Dollar released from Dar(kness): Pakistan moves to convince IMF

Read here for details.

8-member Punjab caretaker cabinet takes oath

Read here for details.

After Fawad's arrest, Imran says state cannot 'terrify us into submission'

Read here for details.

14-member KP caretaker cabinet takes oath

Read here for details.

PM Shehbaz reaffirms resolve to deepen economic, trade engagement with US

Read here for details.

Gold price soars to all-time high of Rs195,500 per tola after rupee’s dramatic fall

Read here for details.

Imran Khan's arrest will create instability in country: President Alvi

Read here for details.

Parvez Elahi elected PML-Q president

Read here for details.

KSE-100 increases over 1,000 points as Pakistan moves to revive IMF programme

Read here for details.

Ishaq Dar has inflicted huge financial dent to Pakistan: Miftah Ismail

Read here for details.

Pakistan to decide currency for Russia oil trade in March: Musadik Malik

Read here for details.

Sindh govt announces exclusive bus service for women

Read here for details.

Pakistan reviewing India’s Shanghai Cooperation Organisation invite: FO

Read here for details.

To be presented in first week of June: FY24 budget call circular issued to ministries, divisions

Read here for details.

ECC approves revised conditions for sugar export

Read here for details.

IMF team to arrive on 31st

Read here for details.

PDM leaders take stock of political situation

Read here for details.

Premature termination of PPA of Hubco power plant recommended

Read here for details.