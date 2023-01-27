KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 201,421 tonnes of cargo comprising 134,456 tonnes of import cargo and 66,965 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 134,456 comprised of 80,592 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 9,400 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 5,496 tonnes of Soya Beans Seeds, 10,148 tonnes of Wheat & 28,820 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 66,965 tonnes comprised of 42,324 tonnes of containerized Cargo, 259 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 16,670 tonnes of Clinkers & 7,712 tonnes of Bulk Cement.

Approximately, 9753 containers comprising of 5843 containers import and 3910 containers export were handled on Thursday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 1102 of 20’s and 2354 of 40’s loaded while 05 of 20’s and 14 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 901 of 20’s and 561 of 40’s loaded containers while 131 of 20’s and 878 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Around, 04 ships Ts Dubai., Budapest Express, Mega Benefit and Clarice have berthed at Karachi Port.

PORT QASIM

A total of 08 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them 03 ships, Al-Maha, GSL Ningbo and EM Astoria left the Port on Thursday morning, while 02 more ships, CL Dayang He and Poavosa Wisdom VII are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

A Cargo volume of 75,301 tonnes, comprising 33,357 tonnes imports cargo and 41,944 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 3,084` Containers (936 TEUs Imports and 2,148 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 20 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, 03 ships, Umm Bab, Gas Shuriken and Songa Kari & another ships ‘OOCL Washigton’ carrying LNG, Chemicals, Palm oil and Containers are expected to take berths at EETL, EVTL, MW-1 and QICT on Thursday, 26th Jan-2023.

