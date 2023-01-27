AVN 66.45 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.14%)
BAFL 30.07 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (3.73%)
BOP 4.75 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.49%)
CNERGY 4.02 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (7.2%)
DFML 14.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
DGKC 43.98 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (3%)
EPCL 44.48 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (5.48%)
FCCL 11.95 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (6.7%)
FFL 4.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.19%)
FLYNG 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (5.32%)
GGL 10.41 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.56%)
HUBC 62.09 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (3.23%)
HUMNL 5.87 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.26%)
KAPCO 27.51 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.31%)
KEL 2.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.89%)
LOTCHEM 26.73 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.1%)
MLCF 22.52 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (7.29%)
NETSOL 86.60 Increased By ▲ 1.98 (2.34%)
OGDC 86.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.47%)
PAEL 11.38 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.06%)
PIBTL 4.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 80.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.05%)
PRL 13.66 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (7.73%)
SILK 0.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.1%)
SNGP 41.92 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.5%)
TELE 6.29 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.97%)
TPLP 16.39 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (3.28%)
TRG 112.91 Increased By ▲ 2.41 (2.18%)
UNITY 14.42 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (3.52%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.69%)
BR100 4,075 Increased By 124 (3.14%)
BR30 14,525 Increased By 302.7 (2.13%)
KSE100 40,847 Increased By 1061.6 (2.67%)
KSE30 15,212 Increased By 411.4 (2.78%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 27, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Earnings optimism helps European shares snap two-day dip

Reuters Published 27 Jan, 2023 06:15am
Follow us

PARIS: European shares rose on Thursday as upbeat results eased some worries about a profit hit from higher borrowing costs, while US economic data bolstered hopes of a soft landing.

The pan-European STOXX 600 rose 0.4% after two consecutive days of declines. Most STOXX 600 sectors were up, led by a 2.2% rise in retailers, followed by financial services and banks which climbed 1.9% and 1.6% respectively.

STMicroelectronics shares jumped 8.2% after the chipmaker beat fourth-quarter sales and earnings expectations, boosting the wider technology sector.

Spanish bank Sabadell soared 11.2% to hit an over three year high on an upbeat full-year outlook, while Finnish telecoms equipment maker Nokia rose 4.0% after beating quarterly operating profit expectations and forecasting higher 2023 sales.

Along with corporate earnings, the market focus is now on upcoming interest rate decisions from the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank (ECB) next week.

“Earnings reports are better than markets are expecting. The China reopening has lifted the mood and so (when) you put that all together, things are not as bad as perhaps they could have been,” said Giles Coghlan, chief market analyst at HYCM.

Data showed the US economy grew faster than expected in the fourth quarter, but momentum had slowed significantly by the end of the year, with higher interest rates eroding demand.

European shares EU European Central Bank interest rates European STOXX 600 index

Comments

1000 characters

Earnings optimism helps European shares snap two-day dip

To be presented in first week of June: FY24 budget call circular issued to ministries, divisions

Power surge crashes grid, plunging millions into darkness

Premature termination of PPA of Hubco power plant recommended

Alvi optimistic about IMF talks

IMF team to arrive on 31st

PKR fall to set off huge economic ‘crisis’: PTI

ECC approves revised conditions for sugar export

PDM leaders take stock of political situation

Financial statements: Compliance with applicable reporting framework ensured: KE

Govt may exempt solar equipment from all taxes

Read more stories