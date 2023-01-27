AVN 66.45 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.14%)
Miftah takes a dig at Dar, again

27 Jan, 2023
KARACHI: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Miftah Ismail on Thursday took a dig at Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, saying his actions yielded nothing but damage to Pakistan.

Talking to a private TV channel, the former finance minister said he was incognizant of the facts as to why Dar was brought to Pakistan to tackle the economic matters. In September last, Ismail resigned as finance minister in line with the party’s decision after it picked Dar as his replacement. The government had now conceded that there was no way except surrendering to the conditions of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for revival of the much-needed loan programme, he maintained.

Replying to question about recently launched national dialogue series titled "Re-imagining Pakistan" and ties with the PML-N, he said: “I am still a part of the PML-N and that party had taken no action against him.” Ismail said he had no plans of contesting elections in future. He lamented a strange system had been established in the country where “handful elite class” took all the major decisions.

Pakistan was lagging in the development race, he said while pinpointing bad governance as major factor in it. He called for devolution of powers to the local level in order to fix the governance, besides stressing on creating jobs for the low strata of society. “We are also responsible as we could not fix the system in Pakistan,” he admitted.

