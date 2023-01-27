KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Thursday (January 26, 2023).
===========================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
===========================================================================================
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
===========================================================================================
Fortune Sec. Engro Corporation 49,600 292.05
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 49,600 292.05
Interactive Securities Ghani Global Holding 7,000 10.40
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 7,000 10.40
Fawad Yusuf Sec Int. Industries 14,000 65.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 14,000 65.00
B&B Sec. Loads Limited 11,500 7.02
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 11,500 7.02
EFG Hermes MCB Bank Ltd. 23,044 114.77
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 23,044 114.77
MRA Sec. NetSol Technologies 1,000 85.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 85.00
Fawad Yusuf Sec Telecard Ltd. 2,000 6.15
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000 6.15
Growth Sec. Treet Corporation 500 17.10
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 17.10
M. M. M. A. Khanani TRG Pakistan Ltd. 1,000,000 112.91
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000,000 112.91
===========================================================================================
Total Turnover 1,108,644
===========================================================================================
