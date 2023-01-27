KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Thursday (January 26, 2023).

=========================================================================================== CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS =========================================================================================== Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares =========================================================================================== Fortune Sec. Engro Corporation 49,600 292.05 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 49,600 292.05 Interactive Securities Ghani Global Holding 7,000 10.40 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 7,000 10.40 Fawad Yusuf Sec Int. Industries 14,000 65.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 14,000 65.00 B&B Sec. Loads Limited 11,500 7.02 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 11,500 7.02 EFG Hermes MCB Bank Ltd. 23,044 114.77 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 23,044 114.77 MRA Sec. NetSol Technologies 1,000 85.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 85.00 Fawad Yusuf Sec Telecard Ltd. 2,000 6.15 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000 6.15 Growth Sec. Treet Corporation 500 17.10 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 17.10 M. M. M. A. Khanani TRG Pakistan Ltd. 1,000,000 112.91 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000,000 112.91 =========================================================================================== Total Turnover 1,108,644 ===========================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023