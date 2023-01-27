AVN 66.45 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.14%)
BAFL 30.07 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (3.73%)
BOP 4.75 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.49%)
CNERGY 4.02 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (7.2%)
DFML 14.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
DGKC 43.98 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (3%)
EPCL 44.48 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (5.48%)
FCCL 11.95 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (6.7%)
FFL 4.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.19%)
FLYNG 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (5.32%)
GGL 10.41 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.56%)
HUBC 62.09 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (3.23%)
HUMNL 5.87 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.26%)
KAPCO 27.51 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.31%)
KEL 2.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.89%)
LOTCHEM 26.73 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.1%)
MLCF 22.52 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (7.29%)
NETSOL 86.60 Increased By ▲ 1.98 (2.34%)
OGDC 86.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.47%)
PAEL 11.38 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.06%)
PIBTL 4.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 80.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.05%)
PRL 13.66 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (7.73%)
SILK 0.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.1%)
SNGP 41.92 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.5%)
TELE 6.29 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.97%)
TPLP 16.39 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (3.28%)
TRG 112.91 Increased By ▲ 2.41 (2.18%)
UNITY 14.42 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (3.52%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.69%)
BR100 4,075 Increased By 124 (3.14%)
BR30 14,525 Increased By 302.7 (2.13%)
KSE100 40,847 Increased By 1061.6 (2.67%)
KSE30 15,212 Increased By 411.4 (2.78%)
Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions

Recorder Report Published 27 Jan, 2023 06:15am
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Thursday (January 26, 2023).

===========================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
===========================================================================================
Member                       Company                                Turnover          Rates
Name                                                               of Shares
===========================================================================================
Fortune Sec.                 Engro Corporation                      49,600           292.05
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate               49,600           292.05
Interactive Securities       Ghani Global Holding                    7,000            10.40
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                7,000            10.40
Fawad Yusuf Sec              Int. Industries                        14,000            65.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate               14,000            65.00
B&B Sec.                     Loads Limited                          11,500             7.02
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate               11,500             7.02
EFG Hermes                   MCB Bank Ltd.                          23,044           114.77
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate               23,044           114.77
MRA Sec.                     NetSol Technologies                     1,000            85.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                1,000            85.00
Fawad Yusuf Sec              Telecard Ltd.                           2,000             6.15
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                2,000             6.15
Growth Sec.                  Treet Corporation                         500            17.10
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                  500            17.10
M. M. M. A. Khanani          TRG Pakistan Ltd.                   1,000,000           112.91
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            1,000,000           112.91
===========================================================================================
                             Total Turnover                      1,108,644
===========================================================================================

