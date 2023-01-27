KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Thursday (January 26, 2023).
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
424,391,727 216,543,656 16,340,177,883 8,195,966,657
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 1,558,813,596 (1,246,624,800) 312,188,795
Local Individuals 13,148,633,424 (12,822,213,910) 326,419,514
Local Corporates 7,854,543,093 (8,493,151,403) (638,608,309)
