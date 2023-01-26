AVN 66.18 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.73%)
BAFL 30.11 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (3.86%)
BOP 4.71 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.61%)
CNERGY 4.01 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (6.93%)
DFML 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.98%)
DGKC 44.00 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (3.04%)
EPCL 44.03 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (4.41%)
FCCL 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (4.46%)
FFL 4.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.99%)
FLYNG 6.09 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.46%)
GGL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.95%)
HUBC 61.91 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (2.93%)
HUMNL 5.84 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.74%)
KAPCO 27.30 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.52%)
KEL 2.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.45%)
LOTCHEM 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.22%)
MLCF 22.40 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (6.72%)
NETSOL 86.07 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (1.71%)
OGDC 85.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.7%)
PAEL 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.24%)
PIBTL 4.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.7%)
PPL 79.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.81%)
PRL 13.66 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (7.73%)
SILK 0.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.1%)
SNGP 41.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 6.21 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.64%)
TPLP 16.47 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.78%)
TRG 113.00 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (2.26%)
UNITY 14.23 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.15%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.69%)
BR100 4,056 Increased By 105.1 (2.66%)
BR30 14,455 Increased By 231.9 (1.63%)
KSE100 40,679 Increased By 894.2 (2.25%)
KSE30 15,129 Increased By 329 (2.22%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 26, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japan’s Suzuki to invest $35bn through FY 2030

Reuters Published 26 Jan, 2023 01:14pm
Follow us

TOKYO: Japan’s Suzuki Motor Corp said on Thursday it will invest a total of 4.5 trillion yen ($34.79 billion) in research and development as well as in capital expenditure as part of its growth strategy through fiscal 2030.

The Japanese automaker said it would invest 2 trillion yen to facilitate electrification and autonomous driving technologies, while allocating 2.5 trillion yen to build battery electric vehicle plant and for renewable energy facilities.

Suzuki said it is going to introduce its first battery electric vehicle automobiles in Japan in the financial year 2023, and in the financial year 2024 in Europe and India.

It is also seeking to introduce its first battery electric motorcycles globally in financial year 2024.

After Toyota and Honda, Pak Suzuki also jacks up car prices in Pakistan

Suzuki has shown eagerness to leverage its cooperation with car giant Toyota to capture a bigger share of India’s budding EV market, which is gaining momentum.

Suzuki plans to learn from Toyota how to use EV technology to make small electric cars, its president Toshihiro Suzuki said during a visit to India this month, signalling the firm’s readiness to extend its footprint in India’s EV market.

Japan’s Suzuki Motor Corp

Comments

1000 characters

Japan’s Suzuki to invest $35bn through FY 2030

Rs300bn taxation measures thru Ord on the way

Intra-day update: KSE-100 up over 1,000 points as Pakistan moves to revive IMF programme

ENI unable to deliver Feb LNG cargo to Pakistan, declares force majeure

US Treasury official meets Dar

Rs8.39bn cash subsidy for flood-hit farmers: ECC approves rise in MPs’ uplift funds to record Rs90bn

Sindh govt announces exclusive bus service for women

Govt to launch crackdown on ghee manufacturers

SBP officials, ECAP leaders discuss USD supply

Jamshoro coal-fired power plant unit: KE proposes three participation structures

Loss-cutting targets: PM Secretariat seeks report on gas utilities’ failure

Read more stories