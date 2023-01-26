AVN 66.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.84%)
BAFL 30.11 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (3.86%)
BOP 4.71 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.61%)
CNERGY 4.02 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (7.2%)
DFML 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.98%)
DGKC 44.19 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (3.49%)
EPCL 44.03 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (4.41%)
FCCL 11.75 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (4.91%)
FFL 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.79%)
FLYNG 6.09 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.46%)
GGL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.95%)
HUBC 61.91 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (2.93%)
HUMNL 5.84 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.74%)
KAPCO 27.30 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.52%)
KEL 2.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.45%)
LOTCHEM 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.22%)
MLCF 22.49 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (7.15%)
NETSOL 86.10 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (1.75%)
OGDC 85.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.7%)
PAEL 11.41 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.33%)
PIBTL 4.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.7%)
PPL 79.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.81%)
PRL 13.66 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (7.73%)
SILK 0.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.1%)
SNGP 41.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.36%)
TELE 6.22 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.81%)
TPLP 16.48 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (3.84%)
TRG 112.99 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (2.25%)
UNITY 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.3%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.69%)
BR100 4,056 Increased By 105.5 (2.67%)
BR30 14,458 Increased By 235.1 (1.65%)
KSE100 40,691 Increased By 906.5 (2.28%)
KSE30 15,134 Increased By 333.7 (2.25%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 26, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Man City face Arsenal showdown, Liverpool eye revenge in FA Cup

AFP Published 26 Jan, 2023 12:39pm
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP
Follow us

LONDON: Manchester City and Arsenal take a break from an intense Premier League title race this weekend – only to face each other in a heavyweight FA Cup clash at the Etihad.

Holders Liverpool will look to avenge their chastening recent defeat at Brighton, while Harry Kane could become Tottenham’s all-time top scorer. AFP Sport picks out some of the highlights ahead of this weekend’s FA Cup fourth-round ties.

Man City aim to halt Arsenal’s momentum

Unexpectedly trailing in Arsenal’s wake in the Premier League, Manchester City have the chance to slow the leaders’ momentum in their first meeting this season.

City are five points behind Arsenal, who have a game in hand, but the champions still have to play the Gunners twice in the league, making their FA Cup showdown a tantalising appetiser ahead of the main course.

Arsenal are riding high after victories over Tottenham and Manchester United in the league, while City stayed in touch after responding to a blast from Pep Guardiola by beating Tottenham and Wolves.

“At half-time the other day, Pep told us what he wanted, what he wasn’t happy with. As players we were not at our best and we had to correct that,” City defender John Stones said of his side’s fightback from two goals down to defeat Tottenham 4-2.

It would be a major statement of intent from Arsenal if they are able to put Guardiola in another grumpy mood with a victory at the Etihad Stadium.

Fatigued Liverpool on revenge mission

Jurgen Klopp said he “couldn’t remember a worse game” than Liverpool’s woeful 3-0 defeat at Brighton, a performance so wretched that Jordan Henderson labelled it a “really low point” in an already traumatic season for the Reds.

It is safe to say Liverpool’s trip to the Amex Stadium on January 14 left some painful scars on Klopp and company.

But the FA Cup offers them an unexpected chance to erase those bitter memories and get their campaign back on track.

Manchester City top Deloitte Money League for second straight year

Liverpool return to Brighton languishing ninth in the Premier League, 10 points adrift of the top four.

It is a remarkable fall from grace after they came within a whisker of winning an unprecedented quadruple last season.

Admitting Liverpool are still mentally fatigued from their bid for sporting immortality, Spain midfielder Thiago Alcantara said: “It is not just about physical stuff, it is something psychological because we were so close to winning everything and we just touched it but sadly it went away.”

Kane eyes Spurs record

Harry Kane would love the chance to become Tottenham’s record goalscorer at Preston on Saturday.

Kane drew level with Jimmy Greaves on 266 Spurs goals when he netted with a superb strike in the team’s Premier League win at Fulham on Monday.

Greaves’ tally had stood untouched since 1970, but the England captain is now on the verge of sole possession of the record.

With fifth-placed Tottenham in the midst of a fight to climb back into the Premier League’s top four, Antonio Conte could rest his stars against second-tier Preston.

But, mindful of Tottenham’s surprise defeat at Middlesbrough in the FA Cup fifth round last season, Kane is keen to play.

Fixtures

Friday

Manchester City v Arsenal (2000 GMT)

Saturday (1500 GMT unless stated)

Accrington v Leeds (1230), Walsall v Leicester (1230), Blackburn v Birmingham, Bristol City v West Brom, Fulham v Sunderland, Ipswich v Burnley, Luton v Grimsby, Sheffield Wednesday v Fleetwood, Southampton v Blackpool, Preston v Tottenham (1800) Manchester United v Reading (2000)

Sunday

Brighton v Liverpool (1330), Stoke v Stevenage (1400), Wrexham v Sheffield United (1630) Monday

Derby v West Ham (1945)

Manchester City Harry Kane Arsenal’s

Comments

1000 characters

Man City face Arsenal showdown, Liverpool eye revenge in FA Cup

Rs300bn taxation measures thru Ord on the way

Intra-day update: KSE-100 up over 1,000 points as Pakistan moves to revive IMF programme

ENI unable to deliver Feb LNG cargo to Pakistan, declares force majeure

US Treasury official meets Dar

Rs8.39bn cash subsidy for flood-hit farmers: ECC approves rise in MPs’ uplift funds to record Rs90bn

Sindh govt announces exclusive bus service for women

Govt to launch crackdown on ghee manufacturers

SBP officials, ECAP leaders discuss USD supply

Jamshoro coal-fired power plant unit: KE proposes three participation structures

Loss-cutting targets: PM Secretariat seeks report on gas utilities’ failure

Read more stories