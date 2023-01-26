AVN 66.18 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.73%)
BAFL 30.11 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (3.86%)
BOP 4.71 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.61%)
CNERGY 4.01 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (6.93%)
DFML 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.98%)
DGKC 44.00 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (3.04%)
EPCL 44.03 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (4.41%)
FCCL 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (4.46%)
FFL 4.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.99%)
FLYNG 6.09 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.46%)
GGL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.95%)
HUBC 61.91 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (2.93%)
HUMNL 5.84 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.74%)
KAPCO 27.30 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.52%)
KEL 2.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.45%)
LOTCHEM 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.22%)
MLCF 22.40 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (6.72%)
NETSOL 86.07 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (1.71%)
OGDC 85.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.7%)
PAEL 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.24%)
PIBTL 4.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.7%)
PPL 79.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.81%)
PRL 13.66 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (7.73%)
SILK 0.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.1%)
SNGP 41.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 6.21 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.64%)
TPLP 16.47 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.78%)
TRG 113.00 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (2.26%)
UNITY 14.23 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.15%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.69%)
BR100 4,056 Increased By 105.1 (2.66%)
BR30 14,455 Increased By 231.9 (1.63%)
KSE100 40,679 Increased By 894.2 (2.25%)
KSE30 15,129 Increased By 329 (2.22%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 26, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Ryder, Rai, Grant lead at Torrey Pines

AFP Published 26 Jan, 2023 12:27pm
Follow us

SAN DIEGO: England’s Aaron Rai posted a birdie-birdie finish to join a three-way tie at the top of the leaderboard after Wednesday’s opening round of the PGA Tour’s Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines in California.

The 27-year-old from Wolverhampton took advantage of benign golf conditions on the North Course to fire an eight-under-par 64 and finish the day alongside Americans Sam Ryder and Brent Grant.

Teeing off on the back nine, Rai made three birdies before the turn and then reeled off five birdies down the stretch to complete a bogey-free round.

Grant meanwhile made nine birdies and one bogey for his eight under. Ryder’s bogey-free round comprised six birdies and a brilliant opening eagle three on the par-five 10th hole.

“Definitely played great all around,” Rai said afterwards. “Really drove it great off the tee, which is probably the most important thing.

“As soon as you miss the fairway here with anything more than a short iron it is very, very difficult.

“So that was key today, drove it very well. Hit a lot of real good iron shots and made a few putts around the turn there, so all in all a very good round.”

Ryder said his opening eagle had laid the foundation for his low score.

“It was pretty stress-free, it was fun,” Ryder said. “Always nice to get off to a good start in the round where you don’t feel like you’re kind of pressing or anything.”

Rashid D Habib golf tournament to start on 19th

The trio are one shot clear of Brendan Steele, who fired a seven-under-par 65, and two in front of a cluster of seven players on six under.

Seven players are a further shot back on five under.

But there was disappointment for in-form Spaniard Jon Rahm, who struggled on Torrey Pines South Course with a one-over-par 73.

Rahm came into the tournament looking for a third win in his third straight start.

But though he made a steady opening-round start on the South Course, with a pair of birdies in the first five holes, he struggled to regain momentum after a double-bogey six on the par-four seventh.

Two more bogeys on the back nine left him two over before a birdie on 16 stopped the bleeding.

Rahm was left baffled by his costly double-bogey on the seventh, which came after he shot through the green into a hazard with his second.

“I’ve hit that shot 25 times in the past with the same wind and I’ve never seen a ball get pin high, I don’t know what happened,” Rahm said.

Ryder Aaron Rai

Comments

1000 characters

Ryder, Rai, Grant lead at Torrey Pines

Rs300bn taxation measures thru Ord on the way

Intra-day update: KSE-100 up over 1,000 points as Pakistan moves to revive IMF programme

ENI unable to deliver Feb LNG cargo to Pakistan, declares force majeure

US Treasury official meets Dar

Rs8.39bn cash subsidy for flood-hit farmers: ECC approves rise in MPs’ uplift funds to record Rs90bn

Sindh govt announces exclusive bus service for women

Govt to launch crackdown on ghee manufacturers

SBP officials, ECAP leaders discuss USD supply

Jamshoro coal-fired power plant unit: KE proposes three participation structures

Loss-cutting targets: PM Secretariat seeks report on gas utilities’ failure

Read more stories