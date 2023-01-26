Intra-day update: KSE-100 up over 1,100 points as Pakistan moves to revive IMF programme

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued to enjoy a bull run with the benchmark KSE-100 Index witnessing an increase of over 1,100 points during intra-day trading on Thursday.

At around 2:51pm, the benchmark index was hovering at 40,926.02, an increase of 1,141.12 points or 2.87%.

Rally continues at PSX as KSE-100 up over 700 points

Across-the-board buying was seen in the index-heavy sectors including automobile, cement, chemical, commercial banks, fertiliser, and oil & gas marketing companies trading in the green.

Experts attributed the ongoing positive sentiment to reports suggesting Pakistan is willing to implement all prerequisites of the crucial International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme, which remains stalled till date.

“The decision to remove a price cap by exchange companies suggest that we are moving towards the resumption of the IMF programme,” said Abdullah Umer, an analyst.

“Moreover, it is expected that the Federal Cabinet would raise gas prices in the upcoming meeting.

“It was also learnt that a mini-budget is also in the offing, which would bring additional tax measures of about Rs200-300 billion. All these measures are being taken to revive the IMF programme, which is crucial as we do not have enough foreign exchange reserves,” he added.

Additionally, the rupee was also off its hook in the inter-bank market, and saw massive depreciation.

On Tuesday, the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan (ECAP) also said it had decided to “remove a self-imposed price cap” it used to sell and buy dollars in the open market, adding that it will now trade in accordance with the prevalent demand and supply dynamics.

The State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) foreign exchange reserves rose by $258 million during the last week, but still stand at $4.6 billion, a level less than one month of import cover. The low level of reserves have made revival of the IMF programme crucial for the economy.

This is an intra-day update