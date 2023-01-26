AVN 67.02 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (2.01%)
BAFL 30.20 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (4.17%)
BOP 4.77 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.92%)
CNERGY 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (8%)
DFML 14.62 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.52%)
DGKC 44.90 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (5.15%)
EPCL 44.40 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (5.29%)
FCCL 12.05 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (7.59%)
FFL 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.79%)
FLYNG 6.19 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (6.17%)
GGL 10.48 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.24%)
HUBC 62.10 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (3.24%)
HUMNL 5.91 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.96%)
KAPCO 27.39 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.86%)
KEL 2.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.45%)
LOTCHEM 26.82 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.44%)
MLCF 22.52 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (7.29%)
NETSOL 87.51 Increased By ▲ 2.89 (3.42%)
OGDC 86.60 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.81%)
PAEL 11.42 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.42%)
PIBTL 4.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.7%)
PPL 80.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.25%)
PRL 13.66 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (7.73%)
SILK 0.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.1%)
SNGP 42.19 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.15%)
TELE 6.36 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (5.12%)
TPLP 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (3.97%)
TRG 115.25 Increased By ▲ 4.75 (4.3%)
UNITY 14.37 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.16%)
WTL 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.39%)
BR100 4,092 Increased By 141.6 (3.58%)
BR30 14,622 Increased By 398.8 (2.8%)
KSE100 40,978 Increased By 1193.5 (3%)
KSE30 15,271 Increased By 470.9 (3.18%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 26, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Intra-day update: KSE-100 up over 1,100 points as Pakistan moves to revive IMF programme

  • Across-the-board buying seen in index-heavy sectors
BR Web Desk Published January 26, 2023 Updated January 26, 2023 02:50pm
Follow us

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued to enjoy a bull run with the benchmark KSE-100 Index witnessing an increase of over 1,100 points during intra-day trading on Thursday.

At around 2:51pm, the benchmark index was hovering at 40,926.02, an increase of 1,141.12 points or 2.87%.

Rally continues at PSX as KSE-100 up over 700 points

Across-the-board buying was seen in the index-heavy sectors including automobile, cement, chemical, commercial banks, fertiliser, and oil & gas marketing companies trading in the green.

Experts attributed the ongoing positive sentiment to reports suggesting Pakistan is willing to implement all prerequisites of the crucial International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme, which remains stalled till date.

“The decision to remove a price cap by exchange companies suggest that we are moving towards the resumption of the IMF programme,” said Abdullah Umer, an analyst.

“Moreover, it is expected that the Federal Cabinet would raise gas prices in the upcoming meeting.

“It was also learnt that a mini-budget is also in the offing, which would bring additional tax measures of about Rs200-300 billion. All these measures are being taken to revive the IMF programme, which is crucial as we do not have enough foreign exchange reserves,” he added.

Additionally, the rupee was also off its hook in the inter-bank market, and saw massive depreciation.

On Tuesday, the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan (ECAP) also said it had decided to “remove a self-imposed price cap” it used to sell and buy dollars in the open market, adding that it will now trade in accordance with the prevalent demand and supply dynamics.

The State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) foreign exchange reserves rose by $258 million during the last week, but still stand at $4.6 billion, a level less than one month of import cover. The low level of reserves have made revival of the IMF programme crucial for the economy.

This is an intra-day update

stocks IMF PSX KSE ECAP

Comments

1000 characters

Intra-day update: KSE-100 up over 1,100 points as Pakistan moves to revive IMF programme

Rs300bn taxation measures thru Ord on the way

ENI unable to deliver Feb LNG cargo to Pakistan, declares force majeure

US Treasury official meets Dar

Rs8.39bn cash subsidy for flood-hit farmers: ECC approves rise in MPs’ uplift funds to record Rs90bn

Pakistan reviewing India’s Shanghai Cooperation Organisation invite: FO

Sindh govt announces exclusive bus service for women

Nine Palestinians killed in Israel West Bank raid: ministry

Govt to launch crackdown on ghee manufacturers

SBP officials, ECAP leaders discuss USD supply

Read more stories