AVN 65.62 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.52%)
BAFL 29.04 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.97%)
BOP 4.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.22%)
CNERGY 3.76 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.3%)
DFML 14.26 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (7.22%)
DGKC 42.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.85%)
EPCL 42.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
FCCL 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.17%)
FFL 5.02 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (10.33%)
FLYNG 5.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (4.67%)
HUBC 60.56 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.93%)
HUMNL 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
KAPCO 26.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
KEL 2.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.3%)
LOTCHEM 26.34 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.29%)
MLCF 20.95 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.2%)
NETSOL 84.86 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.5%)
OGDC 85.97 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (1.62%)
PAEL 11.13 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.92%)
PIBTL 4.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.47%)
PPL 80.17 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (2.55%)
PRL 12.66 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.88%)
SILK 0.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.13%)
SNGP 41.50 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (6.27%)
TELE 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.36%)
TPLP 15.99 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (5.2%)
TRG 111.32 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (2.86%)
UNITY 13.97 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.72%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.59%)
BR100 3,951 Increased By 77.7 (2%)
BR30 14,223 Increased By 224.6 (1.6%)
KSE100 39,785 Increased By 729.3 (1.87%)
KSE30 14,800 Increased By 311.7 (2.15%)
Jan 26, 2023

BR's refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from January 25, 2023
BR Web Desk Published 26 Jan, 2023 08:37am
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Saudi Arabia to host world’s media leaders for major industry forum



  • Rally continues at PSX as KSE-100 up over 700 points



  • AKD Group also looks to acquire majority stake in EFG Hermes Pakistan



  • ECP recommends Punjab, KP governments hold elections in April



  • In Bloomberg interview, Imran says will back continued role of IMF if he wins election



  • UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrives in Pakistan, bilateral cooperation on agenda



  • Islamabad court approves Fawad Chaudhry's two-day physical remand



  • 26th successive fall: rupee depreciates against US dollar



  • Roosevelt Hotel: PC board approves ToR for hiring FA



  • Jamshoro coal-fired power plant unit: KE proposes three participation structures



  • Govt to launch crackdown on ghee manufacturers



  • Rs8.39bn cash subsidy for flood-hit farmers: ECC approves rise in MPs’ uplift funds to record Rs90bn



  • Rs300bn taxation measures thru Ord on the way



News briefing BR Refresher

