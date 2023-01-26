BR's refresher: your morning briefing for the day

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Saudi Arabia to host world’s media leaders for major industry forum

Read here for details.

Rally continues at PSX as KSE-100 up over 700 points

Read here for details.

AKD Group also looks to acquire majority stake in EFG Hermes Pakistan

Read here for details.

ECP recommends Punjab, KP governments hold elections in April

Read here for details.

In Bloomberg interview, Imran says will back continued role of IMF if he wins election

Read here for details.

UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrives in Pakistan, bilateral cooperation on agenda

Read here for details.

Islamabad court approves Fawad Chaudhry's two-day physical remand

Read here for details.

26th successive fall: rupee depreciates against US dollar

Read here for details.

Roosevelt Hotel: PC board approves ToR for hiring FA

Read here for details.

Jamshoro coal-fired power plant unit: KE proposes three participation structures

Read here for details.

Govt to launch crackdown on ghee manufacturers

Read here for details.

Rs8.39bn cash subsidy for flood-hit farmers: ECC approves rise in MPs’ uplift funds to record Rs90bn

Read here for details.

Rs300bn taxation measures thru Ord on the way

Read here for details.