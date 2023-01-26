BR's refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from January 25, 2023
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- Saudi Arabia to host world’s media leaders for major industry forum
Read here for details.
- Rally continues at PSX as KSE-100 up over 700 points
Read here for details.
- AKD Group also looks to acquire majority stake in EFG Hermes Pakistan
Read here for details.
- ECP recommends Punjab, KP governments hold elections in April
Read here for details.
- In Bloomberg interview, Imran says will back continued role of IMF if he wins election
Read here for details.
- UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrives in Pakistan, bilateral cooperation on agenda
Read here for details.
- Islamabad court approves Fawad Chaudhry's two-day physical remand
Read here for details.
- 26th successive fall: rupee depreciates against US dollar
Read here for details.
- Roosevelt Hotel: PC board approves ToR for hiring FA
Read here for details.
- Jamshoro coal-fired power plant unit: KE proposes three participation structures
Read here for details.
- Govt to launch crackdown on ghee manufacturers
Read here for details.
- Rs8.39bn cash subsidy for flood-hit farmers: ECC approves rise in MPs’ uplift funds to record Rs90bn
Read here for details.
- Rs300bn taxation measures thru Ord on the way
Read here for details.
Comments