Parliament building Minor electrical fault fixed

ISLAMABAD: After hard work and continuous efforts, concerned authorities have been able to fix the fault that resulted in a minor short-circuit in the Parliament building a couple of days ago.

According to National Assembly Secretariat, Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani and National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf monitored the overall operations and gave directions to take all precautionary measures to avoid any future untoward incidents.

Both sessions were postponed and will now resume as per the revised scheduled. The Senate will meet on Thursday (today) at 11:00 am and National Assembly will meet at 11:00 am on Friday in their respective halls.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023