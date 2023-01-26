Rana asked to address reservations of PML-N dissidents

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has assigned task to the party Punjab president Rana Sanaullah, to hold meetings with the party dissidents, to remove their apprehensions.

Sources claimed that Rana Sanaullah met the PML-N supremo in London recently and discussed plans to strengthen the party. Rana Sanaullah is going to start establishing contacts with the PML-N dissidents, to remove their apprehensions.

Interior Minister had assured the PML-N supremo that reservation of the party dissidents would be removed and they would be given due regard, the sources said, adding: “The party dissidents would be given due regard in the party.”

