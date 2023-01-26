AVN 65.62 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.52%)
Activities of Karachi Port and Port Qasim

Recorder Report Published 26 Jan, 2023 05:58am
KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 107,401 tonnes of cargo comprising 83,239 tonnes of import cargo and 24,162 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 83,239 comprised of 40,566 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 5,886 tonnes of Soya Beans Seeds, 9,607 tonnes of Wheat & 27,180 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 24,162 tonnes comprised of 1,136 tonnes of containerized Cargo, 570 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 12,520 tonnes of Clinkers, 8,736 tonnes of Bulk Cement & 1,200 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

Approximately, 4038 containers comprising of 3215 containers import and 823 containers export were handled on Wednesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 391 of 20’s and 1251 of 40’s loaded while 00 of 20’s and 161 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 92 of 20’s and 59 of 40’s loaded containers while 69 of 20’s and 272 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Approximately, 07 ships Ym Express, MT Quetta, Condor Trader, Cosco Antwerp, Chem Bulldog, Dato Fortune and Tss Shams have berthed at Karachi Port.

The only ship Arman 10 has sailed at Karachi Port.

PORT QASIM

A total of 09 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them an oil tanker ‘Clearocean Mesquite’ left the Port on Wednesday morning, while 05 more ships, Maersk Columbus, Nordtigris, Greener VI, Seapower I and Al-Maha are expected to sail on the same day.

A Cargo volume of 163,835 tonnes, comprising 141,021 tonnes imports cargo and 22,814 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 4,212` Containers (2,870 TEUs Imports and 1,342 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 20 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, 03 ships, Annita, ChemroadDita and AAI Prelude & 02 more ships, EM Astoria and Ullswater scheduled to load/offload Cement, Palm oil, Wheat, Containers and LPG are expected to take berths at MW-2, LCT, FAP, QICT and EVTL on Wednesday, 25th Jan- 2023.

Activities of Karachi Port and Port Qasim

