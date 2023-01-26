AVN 65.62 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.52%)
‘IMF – No half measures’

Published 26 Jan, 2023 05:58am
This is apropos a Business Recorder op-ed “IMF—No half measures” carried by the newspaper last Monday. The writer, Ali Khizar, has been constantly underscoring the need for fulfilling all the IMF conditionalities as a prescription to steer the country out of the current economic storm.

According to the writer, for example, “There is too much to do which is too urgent. That is why strong signalling is imperative. Keep a close eye on the monetary policy committee decision today and movement of exchange rate this week.

The government needs to shore up reserves and restore its lost credibility. There should be no half measures now.” That he’s consistent in his opposition to the government and its policies is a fact.

It is, however, interesting to note that prime minister Shehbaz Sharif has acquiesced to all IMF demands with a view to unlocking the stalled lending, indicating that he’s heeded to strong advocacy of the Fund and its stipulations for a flood-ravaged country by the writer.

Interestingly, the writer appears to have been greatly enamoured of Imran Khan and his party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), for whatever reasons. But it’s another matter altogether. Nevertheless, he deserves praise for his informed perspectives on economic matters.

Sania Bashir (Islamabad)

