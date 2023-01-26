Cold spell to continue for another month across country

LAHORE: The ongoing cold spell would continue for another month throughout Pakistan due to some good rainy spells ahead, said Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) sources.

The month of February would stay cold, as minimum temperature would stay below 10 degree Celsius amidst three to four spells of impressive rains, they said, adding that cold spell would continue for another four to five weeks in the country.

According to sources, a heavy spell of rain is likely to occur on 29th of January that would drop the minimum temperature to below 5C during the first week of February, followed by around 9C for the rest of the month.

Meanwhile, spring season would start by third week of February, which would again be cool and temperature would stay below 15C during the first half of March. It may be noted that temperatures had suddenly sourced last year during the month of February and winter season had transformed into summer without the advent of spring season.

It was followed be extreme hot weather in the plain areas of Punjab while the monsoon systems were diverted to the Arabian Sea resulting into flood-oriented rains in Balochistan and Sindh.

It may be noted the ongoing spell of westerly winds brought mild rain throughout the city of Lahore on Wednesday night. PMD sources have predicted more rain after two days, starting from 28th of January which would drop the minimum temperature to around 5C with the start of the month of February.

So far as snowfall is concerned, as many as some 20 areas in the hilly areas are experiencing it over the last few days. According to latest data available with Business Recorder, Malam Jabba has stood top with over 8 feet snow from October 2022 until 25th January 2023, followed by Kalam with over 6 feet, Murree with two feet, Drosh with one and a half feet, Chitral with two feet and rest of the areas below it so far.

Snowfall started with the entry of Siberian winds in the country over the past three weeks, followed by strong westerly winds loaded with thick clouds. PMD sources said snowfall would continue ahead as well due to some impressive rainy spells amidst strong westerly winds in the month of February. They said cold spell would continue for quite some weeks ahead and summer would not arrive as early as it happened last year.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023