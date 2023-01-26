Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (January 25, 2023). ==================================== ...
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (January 25, 2023).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 39,784.90
High: 39,946.59
Low: 39,055.65
Net Change: 729.25
Volume (000): 148,830
Value (000): 9,114,039
Makt Cap (000) 1,508,968,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,226.37
NET CH (+) 90.71
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,602.24
NET CH (+) 68.59
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,742.15
NET CH (+) 275.07
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,276.90
NET CH (+) 49.45
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,013.26
NET CH (+) 78.20
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,195.85
NET CH (+) 45.06
------------------------------------
As on: 25-January -2023
====================================
These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Comments