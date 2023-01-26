KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (January 25, 2023).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 39,784.90 High: 39,946.59 Low: 39,055.65 Net Change: 729.25 Volume (000): 148,830 Value (000): 9,114,039 Makt Cap (000) 1,508,968,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,226.37 NET CH (+) 90.71 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,602.24 NET CH (+) 68.59 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,742.15 NET CH (+) 275.07 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,276.90 NET CH (+) 49.45 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,013.26 NET CH (+) 78.20 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,195.85 NET CH (+) 45.06 ------------------------------------ As on: 25-January -2023 ====================================

