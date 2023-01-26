AVN 65.62 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.52%)
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (January 25, 2023). ==================================== ...
Recorder Report Published 26 Jan, 2023 05:58am
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (January 25, 2023).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                 39,784.90
High:                      39,946.59
Low:                       39,055.65
Net Change:                   729.25
Volume (000):                148,830
Value (000):               9,114,039
Makt Cap (000)         1,508,968,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  7,226.37
NET CH                     (+) 90.71
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,602.24
NET CH                     (+) 68.59
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  7,742.15
NET CH                    (+) 275.07
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  6,276.90
NET CH                     (+) 49.45
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,013.26
NET CH                     (+) 78.20
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,195.85
NET CH                     (+) 45.06
------------------------------------
As on:              25-January -2023
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

