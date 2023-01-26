WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
January 25, 2023
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 24-Jan-23 23-Jan-23 20-Jan-23 19-Jan-23
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.109482 0.109343
Euro 0.804727 0.805162 0.802984 0.801612
Japanese yen 0.005685 0.005729 0.005765 0.005773
U.K. pound 0.91271 0.914926 0.916281 0.915609
U.S. dollar 0.741137 0.740651 0.741718 0.741204
Algerian dinar 0.005466 0.005465 0.005459 0.00545
Australian dollar 0.521242 0.517197 0.513121 0.511727
Botswana pula 0.058031 0.058067 0.058002 0.058185
Brazilian real 0.143381 0.142663 0.142693 0.142162
Brunei dollar 0.560718 0.560626
Canadian dollar 0.554328 0.553468 0.552655 0.550181
Chilean peso 0.00091 0.000902 0.000895 0.000912
Czech koruna 0.033708 0.03371 0.033567 0.033508
Danish krone 0.108164 0.10823 0.107941 0.107747
Indian rupee 0.009082 0.009113 0.009132 0.00911
Israeli New Shekel 0.219726 0.219128 0.217704 0.217489
Korean won 0.0006 0.000598
Kuwaiti dinar 2.42797 2.42717 2.42819
Malaysian ringgit 0.172734 0.171694
Mauritian rupee 0.016643 0.016706 0.016775 0.016656
Mexican peso 0.039356 0.039341 0.039191 0.038944
New Zealand dollar 0.480998 0.480682 0.474737 0.476187
Norwegian krone 0.075072 0.075365 0.074951 0.074596
Omani rial 1.92753 1.92627 1.92771
Peruvian sol 0.191581 0.192554 0.192171
Philippine peso 0.013627 0.013555 0.013563 0.013518
Polish zloty 0.171001 0.17128 0.170432 0.170513
Qatari riyal 0.203609 0.203476 0.203627
Russian ruble 0.01078 0.010792 0.010802 0.010766
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.197637 0.197507 0.197654
Singapore dollar 0.560718 0.560626
South African rand 0.042951 0.043075 0.043006 0.043225
Swedish krona 0.07263 0.072394 0.072 0.071906
Swiss franc 0.803313 0.804007 0.805996 0.808866
Thai baht 0.022618 0.02266 0.022592 0.022408
Trinidadian dollar 0.109383 0.109439 0.109856 0.109741
U.A.E. dirham 0.201807 0.201675 0.201825
Uruguayan peso 0.018937 0.018912 0.018995 0.018932
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Comments