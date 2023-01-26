AVN 65.62 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.52%)
BAFL 29.04 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.97%)
BOP 4.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.22%)
CNERGY 3.76 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.3%)
DFML 14.26 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (7.22%)
DGKC 42.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.85%)
EPCL 42.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
FCCL 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.17%)
FFL 5.02 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (10.33%)
FLYNG 5.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (4.67%)
HUBC 60.56 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.93%)
HUMNL 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
KAPCO 26.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
KEL 2.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.3%)
LOTCHEM 26.34 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.29%)
MLCF 20.95 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.2%)
NETSOL 84.86 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.5%)
OGDC 85.97 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (1.62%)
PAEL 11.13 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.92%)
PIBTL 4.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.47%)
PPL 80.17 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (2.55%)
PRL 12.66 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.88%)
SILK 0.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.13%)
SNGP 41.50 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (6.27%)
TELE 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.36%)
TPLP 15.99 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (5.2%)
TRG 111.32 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (2.86%)
UNITY 13.97 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.72%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.59%)
BR100 3,951 Increased By 77.7 (2%)
BR30 14,223 Increased By 224.6 (1.6%)
KSE100 39,785 Increased By 729.3 (1.87%)
KSE30 14,800 Increased By 311.7 (2.15%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 26, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Recorder Report Published 26 Jan, 2023 05:58am
Follow us

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

======================================================================================
January 25, 2023
======================================================================================
                                Currency units per SDR           SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency                        24-Jan-23      23-Jan-23      20-Jan-23      19-Jan-23
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan                                    0.109482       0.109343
Euro                             0.804727       0.805162       0.802984       0.801612
Japanese yen                     0.005685       0.005729       0.005765       0.005773
U.K. pound                        0.91271       0.914926       0.916281       0.915609
U.S. dollar                      0.741137       0.740651       0.741718       0.741204
Algerian dinar                   0.005466       0.005465       0.005459        0.00545
Australian dollar                0.521242       0.517197       0.513121       0.511727
Botswana pula                    0.058031       0.058067       0.058002       0.058185
Brazilian real                   0.143381       0.142663       0.142693       0.142162
Brunei dollar                                   0.560718       0.560626
Canadian dollar                  0.554328       0.553468       0.552655       0.550181
Chilean peso                      0.00091       0.000902       0.000895       0.000912
Czech koruna                     0.033708        0.03371       0.033567       0.033508
Danish krone                     0.108164        0.10823       0.107941       0.107747
Indian rupee                     0.009082       0.009113       0.009132        0.00911
Israeli New Shekel               0.219726       0.219128       0.217704       0.217489
Korean won                                        0.0006       0.000598
Kuwaiti dinar                     2.42797        2.42717                       2.42819
Malaysian ringgit                                              0.172734       0.171694
Mauritian rupee                  0.016643       0.016706       0.016775       0.016656
Mexican peso                     0.039356       0.039341       0.039191       0.038944
New Zealand dollar               0.480998       0.480682       0.474737       0.476187
Norwegian krone                  0.075072       0.075365       0.074951       0.074596
Omani rial                        1.92753        1.92627                       1.92771
Peruvian sol                     0.191581       0.192554       0.192171
Philippine peso                  0.013627       0.013555       0.013563       0.013518
Polish zloty                     0.171001        0.17128       0.170432       0.170513
Qatari riyal                     0.203609       0.203476                      0.203627
Russian ruble                     0.01078       0.010792       0.010802       0.010766
Saudi Arabian riyal              0.197637       0.197507                      0.197654
Singapore dollar                                0.560718       0.560626
South African rand               0.042951       0.043075       0.043006       0.043225
Swedish krona                     0.07263       0.072394          0.072       0.071906
Swiss franc                      0.803313       0.804007       0.805996       0.808866
Thai baht                        0.022618        0.02266       0.022592       0.022408
Trinidadian dollar               0.109383       0.109439       0.109856       0.109741
U.A.E. dirham                    0.201807       0.201675                      0.201825
Uruguayan peso                   0.018937       0.018912       0.018995       0.018932
======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

IMF SDR SDR per Currency unit SDR Rates

Comments

1000 characters

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

US Treasury official meets Dar

Rs8.39bn cash subsidy for flood-hit farmers: ECC approves rise in MPs’ uplift funds to record Rs90bn

Govt to launch crackdown on ghee manufacturers

SBP officials, ECAP leaders discuss USD supply

Court grants police 2-day remand

Jamshoro coal-fired power plant unit: KE proposes three participation structures

NPGCL gets separate generation licence

All ATIR benches, Benami Tribunal become dysfunctional

Loss-cutting targets: PM Secretariat seeks report on gas utilities’ failure

Roosevelt Hotel: PC board approves ToR for hiring FA

Read more stories