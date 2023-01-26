WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== January 25, 2023 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 24-Jan-23 23-Jan-23 20-Jan-23 19-Jan-23 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.109482 0.109343 Euro 0.804727 0.805162 0.802984 0.801612 Japanese yen 0.005685 0.005729 0.005765 0.005773 U.K. pound 0.91271 0.914926 0.916281 0.915609 U.S. dollar 0.741137 0.740651 0.741718 0.741204 Algerian dinar 0.005466 0.005465 0.005459 0.00545 Australian dollar 0.521242 0.517197 0.513121 0.511727 Botswana pula 0.058031 0.058067 0.058002 0.058185 Brazilian real 0.143381 0.142663 0.142693 0.142162 Brunei dollar 0.560718 0.560626 Canadian dollar 0.554328 0.553468 0.552655 0.550181 Chilean peso 0.00091 0.000902 0.000895 0.000912 Czech koruna 0.033708 0.03371 0.033567 0.033508 Danish krone 0.108164 0.10823 0.107941 0.107747 Indian rupee 0.009082 0.009113 0.009132 0.00911 Israeli New Shekel 0.219726 0.219128 0.217704 0.217489 Korean won 0.0006 0.000598 Kuwaiti dinar 2.42797 2.42717 2.42819 Malaysian ringgit 0.172734 0.171694 Mauritian rupee 0.016643 0.016706 0.016775 0.016656 Mexican peso 0.039356 0.039341 0.039191 0.038944 New Zealand dollar 0.480998 0.480682 0.474737 0.476187 Norwegian krone 0.075072 0.075365 0.074951 0.074596 Omani rial 1.92753 1.92627 1.92771 Peruvian sol 0.191581 0.192554 0.192171 Philippine peso 0.013627 0.013555 0.013563 0.013518 Polish zloty 0.171001 0.17128 0.170432 0.170513 Qatari riyal 0.203609 0.203476 0.203627 Russian ruble 0.01078 0.010792 0.010802 0.010766 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.197637 0.197507 0.197654 Singapore dollar 0.560718 0.560626 South African rand 0.042951 0.043075 0.043006 0.043225 Swedish krona 0.07263 0.072394 0.072 0.071906 Swiss franc 0.803313 0.804007 0.805996 0.808866 Thai baht 0.022618 0.02266 0.022592 0.022408 Trinidadian dollar 0.109383 0.109439 0.109856 0.109741 U.A.E. dirham 0.201807 0.201675 0.201825 Uruguayan peso 0.018937 0.018912 0.018995 0.018932 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

