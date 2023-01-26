KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Wednesday (January 25, 2023).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
US S (O/M) 240.60 243.00 NOK 25.04 25.14
SAUDIA RIYAL 67.00 67.70 SEK 24.19 24.29
UAE DIRHAM 69.30 70.00 AUD S 177.00 179.00
EURO 274.20 277.00 CAD S 187.00 189.00
UK POUND 309.90 313.00 INDIAN RUPEE 2.70 3.00
JAPANI YEN 1.91520 1.93520 CHINESE YUAN 37.00 39.00
CHF 270.74 271.74 AFGHAN AFGHANI 2.40 2.90
=========================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Comments