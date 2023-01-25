AVN 65.63 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.53%)
BAFL 29.10 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.18%)
BOP 4.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2%)
CNERGY 3.74 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.75%)
DFML 14.26 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (7.22%)
DGKC 42.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.22%)
EPCL 42.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.47%)
FCCL 11.23 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.45%)
FFL 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (10.99%)
FLYNG 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
GGL 10.26 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (4.27%)
HUBC 60.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.83%)
HUMNL 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.69%)
KAPCO 26.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
KEL 2.23 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.76%)
LOTCHEM 26.06 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.2%)
MLCF 20.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.95%)
NETSOL 84.90 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.54%)
OGDC 85.82 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (1.44%)
PAEL 11.09 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.56%)
PIBTL 4.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
PPL 80.25 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (2.65%)
PRL 12.67 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.96%)
SILK 0.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.13%)
SNGP 41.25 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (5.63%)
TELE 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.36%)
TPLP 15.83 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (4.14%)
TRG 111.38 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (2.92%)
UNITY 13.94 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.5%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.59%)
BR100 3,955 Increased By 82.2 (2.12%)
BR30 14,234 Increased By 235.5 (1.68%)
KSE100 39,765 Increased By 709.1 (1.82%)
KSE30 14,791 Increased By 302.5 (2.09%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 25, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Russian rouble firms after hitting one-week low vs dollar

Reuters Published 25 Jan, 2023 02:09pm
Follow us

The Russian rouble firmed on Wednesday, recovering ground after slipping to a one-week low against the dollar in early trade, continuing to move in a relatively narrow range as exporters gear up to pay supportive month-end taxes.

At 0731 GMT, the rouble was 0.2% stronger against the dollar at 68.87, recovering from 69.32 hit at market opening, its weakest point since Jan. 18.

This week, the rouble has tended to gain for most of the day before sliding lower late in the session during thin evening trade. Veles Capital analysts said the rouble was continuing its sideways movement of recent days on Wednesday.

The unit had gained 0.2% to trade at 75.06 versus the euro. It was unchanged against the yuan at 10.14. The Russian currency typically gains support from month-end tax payments, when exporters convert foreign exchange revenue to pay local liabilities.

A scheduling adjustment means that as of this year, taxes are due in a single payment, which this month falls on Jan. 30.

The rouble is also buttressed by large FX sales by the government, which is offloading up to 3.2 billion roubles ($46.51 million) per day of Chinese yuan, a move analysts say could lead to a vicious circle that sees the rouble strengthen and further reduces the Kremlin’s crucial export revenues.

Russian rouble steady amid competing pressures

The rouble has been under external pressure since a Western price cap on Russia’s oil sales came into force in early December alongside a European Union embargo of Russian oil exports, forcing Moscow to sell at a discount.

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia’s main export, was up 0.3% at $86.4 a barrel. Russian stock indexes were mixed.

The dollar-denominated RTS index was up 0.3% to 993.6 points.

The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was flat at 2,172.1 points.

The finance ministry will hold two OFZ treasury bond auctions later on Wednesday, including a new 2029 issue.

Russian rouble

Comments

1000 characters

Russian rouble firms after hitting one-week low vs dollar

Intra-day update: KSE-100 up over 800 points as positive sentiment prevails

Intra-day update: rupee continues to fall in inter-bank market

In Bloomberg interview, Imran says will back continued role of IMF if he wins election

ECP recommends Punjab, KP governments hold elections in April

AKD Group also looks to acquire majority stake in EFG Hermes Pakistan

Sri Lanka central bank holds rates as it awaits crucial IMF deal

PM acquiesces to IMF demands to unlock loan?

ECs lift cap on dollar rate

ECC to meet today

LHC has held that Section 8(2) (b) of Finance Act is valid

Read more stories