AVN 64.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.22%)
BAFL 29.00 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.83%)
BOP 4.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.78%)
CNERGY 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.37%)
DFML 13.51 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.58%)
DGKC 43.87 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.36%)
EPCL 42.74 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.04%)
FCCL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.08%)
FFL 4.69 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.08%)
FLYNG 5.92 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.37%)
GGL 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.17%)
HUBC 60.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.25%)
HUMNL 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.69%)
KAPCO 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
KEL 2.18 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.46%)
LOTCHEM 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
MLCF 21.22 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (3.51%)
NETSOL 84.00 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.47%)
OGDC 86.15 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.83%)
PAEL 11.29 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.39%)
PIBTL 4.32 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.93%)
PPL 80.06 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (2.4%)
PRL 12.75 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.59%)
SILK 0.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.13%)
SNGP 40.30 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (3.2%)
TELE 6.12 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.86%)
TPLP 15.58 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.5%)
TRG 111.67 Increased By ▲ 3.45 (3.19%)
UNITY 13.87 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.99%)
WTL 1.18 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.72%)
BR100 3,958 Increased By 85.3 (2.2%)
BR30 14,257 Increased By 259.2 (1.85%)
KSE100 39,804 Increased By 748.4 (1.92%)
KSE30 14,814 Increased By 325.1 (2.24%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 25, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Indian field hockey dreams of return to glory days

AFP Published 25 Jan, 2023 12:36pm
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP
Follow us

SANSARPUR: Kids with sticks dribble balls, weave and bob in Sansarpur, the cradle of Indian field hockey. But the village’s glory days, as well as those of the national team, are a thing of the past.

India crashed out of the World Cup at the group stage on Sunday, the latest in a series of humiliations for a country that won six consecutive Olympic golds between 1928 and 1956.

Watching the children train and ruing the sport’s sad decline is medal-winner Balbir Singh Kular, one of no fewer than 14 Olympic hockey players produced by Sansarpur in northern India.

“We failed because we didn’t change ourselves and we thought we have been winning gold,” 79-year-old Balbir told AFP.

“Starting with grounds, equipment, infrastructure and rules, they all keep changing. Another big change was when astroturf came but you can’t make excuses,” he said.

India has won eight Olympic gold medals, but its last was in 1980. In the 2008 Olympics, India failed to even qualify.

The team has won just one World Cup since the competition began in 1971.

Decline

Until the 1980s hockey packed out stadiums and was played in streets across India, but it has now become a single-column story in national newspapers.

It has been eclipsed by cricket and faces competition for eyeballs from football and even kabaddi, a traditional village sport with its own franchise tournament and glamorous stars.

The reasons for the decline of Indian hockey are many and include poor administration and a lack of facilities, particularly artificial astroturf pitches.

This new surface, as well as changes to the rules, put Indians at a disadvantage with their style of play and favoured better-funded and equipped nations like Australia and Belgium.

In Sansarpur, former player and author Popinder Singh Kular blamed the decline of talent from the village on families moving abroad in search of better economic opportunities than hockey can provide.

“The rise and fall comes in life and in hockey. There is improvement in Indian hockey but in Sansarpur it so happened that families, which produced top players, moved out of this village and many went overseas,” Popinder told AFP.

‘Bright future’

But there is hope for the future of Indian hockey on the other side of the country in the eastern state of Odisha.

There, state-of-the-art hockey stadiums in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela – which hosted recent World Cup matches – have become the new breeding ground of young players.

Coupled with the arrival of foreign coaches – although several were sacked – this has reaped dividends, with India winning bronze in the previous Olympics and a Commonwealth Games silver last year.

Hockey India secretary Bhola Nath Singh insists his team’s early World Cup exit was just a “bad day” and the current crop will bring a lot more medals for the country.

“We were just unlucky,” Nath told AFP.

“A bad day on the field does not mean the team is not good. This bunch of players won us an Olympic bronze and will bring in many more medals. We have a bright future.”

Olympic hockey Indian field hockey Balbir Singh Kular

Comments

1000 characters

Indian field hockey dreams of return to glory days

Intra-day update: KSE-100 up over 800 points as positive sentiment prevails

Intra-day update: rupee continues to fall in inter-bank market

PM acquiesces to IMF demands to unlock loan?

ECs lift cap on dollar rate

AKD Group also looks to acquire majority stake in EFG Hermes Pakistan

ECC to meet today

Sri Lanka central bank holds rates as it awaits crucial IMF deal

LHC has held that Section 8(2) (b) of Finance Act is valid

Import of LNG: ECC is all set to approve PLL-SOCAR pact

Govt still clueless about cause of power outage

Read more stories