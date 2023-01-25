Australian shares flat as miners offset gains in banks

Australian shares struggled for direction on Wednesday as mining and healthcare stocks countered gains in banks, while investors awaited data that is likely to show inflation peaked in the fourth quarter.

The S&P/ASX 200 index was flat at 7,491.90, as of 2133 GMT, after five straight sessions of gains. S&P E-minis futures were down 0.4%, while Nikkei futures fell 0.3%.

Markets are leaning towards a quarter-point hike from the Reserve Bank of Australia next month, but talks of a pause are on the rise following softer jobs data last week.

Australia will release its consumer price index data later in the day. Financials added 0.3% to hit a more than eight-month high, with the “big four” banks up between 0.3% and 0.6%. Energy stocks rose 0.3%, extending gains to a fourth session.

Woodside Energy was trading 0.4% higher after posting upbeat fourth-quarter results, while Santos was flat. Newcrest Mining, the country’s largest gold miner, climbed 1.9%, despite reporting weak quarterly gold production. On the downside, miners declined 0.5%, with BHP Group and Rio Tinto falling 0.3% and 0.8%, respectively.

Healthcare stocks dropped 0.6%, with biopharmaceutical firm CSL Ltd retreating as much as 1.4% in early trade. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.3% to 11,967.94.

The country’s consumer inflation outpaced expectations in the fourth quarter and remained at historically high levels as prices rose for everything from house building to food and flights.