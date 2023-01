JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures fell on Wednesday, its first trading day after the Lunar New Year holidays, tracking recent weakness in US soyoil prices amid a lull in exports.

The benchmark palm oil contract for April delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange fell 1.90% to 3,818 ringgit ($894.15) per tonne in early trading.

The Malaysian exchange was closed on Monday and Tuesday for the Lunar New Year holidays.