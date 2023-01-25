AVN 64.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.22%)
BAFL 29.00 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.83%)
BOP 4.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.78%)
CNERGY 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.37%)
DFML 13.51 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.58%)
DGKC 43.87 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.36%)
EPCL 42.74 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.04%)
FCCL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.08%)
FFL 4.69 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.08%)
FLYNG 5.92 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.37%)
GGL 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.17%)
HUBC 60.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.25%)
HUMNL 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.69%)
KAPCO 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
KEL 2.18 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.46%)
LOTCHEM 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
MLCF 21.22 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (3.51%)
NETSOL 84.00 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.47%)
OGDC 86.15 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.83%)
PAEL 11.29 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.39%)
PIBTL 4.32 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.93%)
PPL 80.06 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (2.4%)
PRL 12.75 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.59%)
SILK 0.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.13%)
SNGP 40.30 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (3.2%)
TELE 6.12 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.86%)
TPLP 15.58 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.5%)
TRG 111.67 Increased By ▲ 3.45 (3.19%)
UNITY 13.87 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.99%)
WTL 1.18 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.72%)
BR100 3,958 Increased By 85.3 (2.2%)
BR30 14,257 Increased By 259.2 (1.85%)
KSE100 39,804 Increased By 748.4 (1.92%)
KSE30 14,814 Increased By 325.1 (2.24%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 25, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares hit over 1 week low; Adani group stocks fall

Reuters Published 25 Jan, 2023 11:01am
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
Follow us

BENGALURU: Indian stocks hit an over-one-week low in volatile trading on Wednesday, ahead of the monthly expiry of derivatives and the federal budget.

The Nifty 50 index was down 1% at 17,936.25 as of 11:17 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.96% to 60,394.36. "We are seeing a lot of volatility, especially in the light of the Adani report, and with monthly expiry for futures and options today and before the budget," said Samrat Dasgupta, chief executive officer of Esquire Capital Investment Advisors.

Nifty's volatility index climbed as much as 8.5% to 14.815 after hovering around the 14 mark for over a month.

Stocks of Adani group companies fell between 2% and 7% after short-seller Hindenburg Research said it holds short positions in those firms through US-traded bonds and non-Indian-traded derivative instruments.

The Nifty is still in the 17,800 to 18,200 range, so it may be a good opportunity to pick up stocks when it reaches the 17,800 level as it is a good support as of now, Dasgupta said.

Markets will likely see further consolidation ahead of the Union budget due next week, which could entail a higher allocation for social sector programmes, analysts have said.

All the major sectoral indexes declined, with the high-weightage financials and IT losing 1.5% and 0.8%, respectively. Nifty 50 members Tata Motors, Bajaj Auto , Cipla Ltd and Dr Reddy's Labs are scheduled to report their quarterly results later in the day.

Indian shares rise on earnings, easing recession worries

Auto stocks shed early gains to trade 0.2% lower, with Maruti Suzuki and Bajaj Auto the only gainers on the index.

Maruti was up 0.8% on strong third-quarter earnings, while Bajaj Auto rose 0.3%.

Indian markets will be closed on Thursday for a public holiday.

Also read

Indian stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Indian shares hit over 1 week low; Adani group stocks fall

Intra-day update: KSE-100 up over 800 points as positive sentiment prevails

Intra-day update: rupee continues to fall in inter-bank market

PM acquiesces to IMF demands to unlock loan?

ECs lift cap on dollar rate

AKD Group also looks to acquire majority stake in EFG Hermes Pakistan

ECC to meet today

Sri Lanka central bank holds rates as it awaits crucial IMF deal

LHC has held that Section 8(2) (b) of Finance Act is valid

Import of LNG: ECC is all set to approve PLL-SOCAR pact

Govt still clueless about cause of power outage

Read more stories