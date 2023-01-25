AVN 65.50 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.33%)
Jan 25, 2023
Oil rises on China recovery hopes, OPEC+ seen standing pat

Reuters Published January 25, 2023 Updated January 25, 2023 01:44pm
TOKYO/SINGAPORE: Crude oil prices inched higher on Wednesday as optimism for a demand recovery in China and expectations that major producers will maintain current output policy offset global recession worries.

Brent crude rose 17 cents, or 0.2%, to $86.30 per barrel by 0740 GMT after falling 2.3% in the prior session. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude climbed 7 cents, or 0.1%, to $80.20, after a 1.8% drop on Tuesday.

“Expectations that China’s fuel demand will recover in the second half of the year are growing and are likely to support market sentiment,” said Hiroyuki Kikukawa, general manager of research at Nissan Securities.

Analysts from the Bank of America Securities said the reopening of the Chinese economy after years of tough COVID restrictions could unleash a large wave of pent-up demand over the next 18 months.

On the supply side, volumes should remain steady for the medium term as the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, a group known as OPEC+, is expected to keep its output policy unchanged.

An OPEC+ panel is likely to endorse the producer group’s current oil output policy when it meets next week, five OPEC+ sources said on Tuesday, as hopes for higher Chinese demand are balanced by worries over inflation and the global economy.

OPEC+ in October decided to trim output by 2 million barrels per day from November through 2023 on a weaker economic outlook. However, gains in oil prices were capped by a bigger-than-expected build in US oil inventories that was reported after the market settled on Tuesday.

US crude stocks rose by about 3.4 million barrels in the week ended Jan. 20, according to market sources citing American Petroleum Institute figures.

Oil steady as China reopening is balanced by economic concerns

That was triple the forecast for an about 1 million build in a preliminary Reuters poll on Monday. Nissan’s Kikukawa, however, expects the build “to be temporary as the supply disruptions from a cold snap in the United States a few weeks ago would only impact data in the next couple of weeks”. Official data from the US Energy Information Administration will be released later on Wednesday.

Kikukawa expects WTI to trade in a range between $75 and $85 a barrel in the coming weeks.

Markets are also watching out for interest rate decisions from central banks for more trading cues. “It seems that the absence of hawkish Fed comments from the current blackout period has removed a key overhang for risk sentiments for now, providing some renewed traction back into growth,” Yeap Jun Rong, market analyst at IG, said in a note.

Investors are waiting to see if the US Federal Reserve will “react to recent downside surprise in inflation and growth” when it meets next week, the analyst added.

