AVN 64.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.99%)
BAFL 28.70 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.77%)
BOP 4.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.11%)
CNERGY 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
DFML 13.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.13%)
DGKC 43.51 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.53%)
EPCL 42.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.71%)
FCCL 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
FFL 4.61 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.32%)
FLYNG 5.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 9.95 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.12%)
HUBC 60.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.03%)
HUMNL 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.04%)
KAPCO 26.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.33%)
KEL 2.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.46%)
LOTCHEM 25.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.5%)
MLCF 20.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.98%)
NETSOL 82.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.33%)
OGDC 86.10 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.77%)
PAEL 10.97 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.46%)
PIBTL 4.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
PPL 80.70 Increased By ▲ 2.52 (3.22%)
PRL 12.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
SILK 0.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.19%)
SNGP 39.65 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.54%)
TELE 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
TPLP 15.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
TRG 107.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.43%)
UNITY 13.67 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.51%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.72%)
BR100 3,918 Increased By 45.1 (1.17%)
BR30 14,111 Increased By 113.1 (0.81%)
KSE100 39,472 Increased By 416.8 (1.07%)
KSE30 14,677 Increased By 188.4 (1.3%)
BR's refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from January 24, 2023
BR Web Desk Published January 25, 2023 Updated January 25, 2023 08:43am
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • ECP issues final results of Karachi LG polls

Read here for details.

  • PM acquiesces to IMF demands to unlock loan?

Read here for details.

  • PTI to pursue sedition cases against interim setups if constitution violated: Fawad

Read here for details.

  • ECs lift cap on dollar rate

Read here foe details.

  • NA Speaker accepts resignations of 43 more PTI MNAs

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan, World Bank agree to chalk out framework for building climate resilient communities

Read here for details.

  • Govt still clueless about cause of power outage

Read here for details.

  • 25th consecutive decline: rupee depreciates against US dollar

Read here for details.

  • Sufficient petrol, diesel stocks available in Pakistan: OGRA

Read here for details.

  • Cabinet for strategy to avert recurrence of power outages

Read here for details.

  • KSE-100 rallies over 600 points after MPC announcement

Read here for details.

  • US says dialogue between India, Pakistan 'a matter for those two countries'

Read here for details.

  • LHC has held that Section 8(2) (b) of Finance Act is valid

Read here for details.

  • ECC to meet today

Read here for details.

News briefing BR Refresher

