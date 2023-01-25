BR's refresher: your morning briefing for the day

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

ECP issues final results of Karachi LG polls

PM acquiesces to IMF demands to unlock loan?

PTI to pursue sedition cases against interim setups if constitution violated: Fawad

ECs lift cap on dollar rate

NA Speaker accepts resignations of 43 more PTI MNAs

Pakistan, World Bank agree to chalk out framework for building climate resilient communities

Govt still clueless about cause of power outage

25th consecutive decline: rupee depreciates against US dollar

Sufficient petrol, diesel stocks available in Pakistan: OGRA

Cabinet for strategy to avert recurrence of power outages

KSE-100 rallies over 600 points after MPC announcement

US says dialogue between India, Pakistan 'a matter for those two countries'

LHC has held that Section 8(2) (b) of Finance Act is valid

ECC to meet today

