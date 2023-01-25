KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Tuesday (January 24, 2023).

=========================================================================================== CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS =========================================================================================== Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares =========================================================================================== Alfalah Sec. Adamjee Insurance 1,313,000 29.19 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,313,000 29.18 Fikree's (SMC) Aisha Steel Mills 1,000 6.80 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 6.80 Chase Securities Cherat Cement 2,000 84.85 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000 84.85 Alfalah Sec. First National Equity 5,500,000 4.08 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,500,000 4.08 Multiline Sec Ghandhara Nissan 1,500 64.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,500 64.00 Multiline Sec Hussain Ind. 10,000 34.60 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 34.60 Fortune Sec. Lucky Cement 10,000 394.75 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 394.75 Alfalah Sec. Mehmood Textile 10,000 898.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 898.00 Alfalah Sec. National Bank Pak. 3,267,000 24.72 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,267,000 24.72 Multiline Sec Pakistan Reinsurance 14,000 10.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 14,000 10.00 M. M. M. A. Khanani Summit Bank Limited 3,850,000 1.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,850,000 1.50 Integrated Equities Waves Corporation 6,900,000 6.85 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 6,900,000 6.85 =========================================================================================== Total Turnover 20,878,500 ===========================================================================================

