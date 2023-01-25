AVN 64.28 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (2.85%)
Jan 25, 2023
Markets

Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions

Recorder Report Published 25 Jan, 2023 06:25am
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Tuesday (January 24, 2023).

===========================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
===========================================================================================
Member                       Company                                Turnover          Rates
Name                                                               of Shares
===========================================================================================
Alfalah Sec.                 Adamjee Insurance                     1,313,000          29.19
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate              1,313,000          29.18
Fikree's (SMC)               Aisha Steel Mills                         1,000           6.80
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                  1,000           6.80
Chase Securities             Cherat Cement                             2,000          84.85
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                  2,000          84.85
Alfalah Sec.                 First National Equity                 5,500,000           4.08
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate              5,500,000           4.08
Multiline Sec                Ghandhara Nissan                          1,500          64.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                  1,500          64.00
Multiline Sec                Hussain Ind.                             10,000          34.60
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 10,000          34.60
Fortune Sec.                 Lucky Cement                             10,000         394.75
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 10,000         394.75
Alfalah Sec.                 Mehmood Textile                          10,000         898.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 10,000         898.00
Alfalah Sec.                 National Bank Pak.                    3,267,000          24.72
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate              3,267,000          24.72
Multiline Sec                Pakistan Reinsurance                     14,000          10.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 14,000          10.00
M. M. M. A. Khanani          Summit Bank Limited                   3,850,000           1.50
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate              3,850,000           1.50
Integrated Equities          Waves Corporation                     6,900,000           6.85
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate              6,900,000           6.85
===========================================================================================
                             Total Turnover                       20,878,500
===========================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

