KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Tuesday (January 24, 2023).
===========================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
===========================================================================================
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
===========================================================================================
Alfalah Sec. Adamjee Insurance 1,313,000 29.19
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,313,000 29.18
Fikree's (SMC) Aisha Steel Mills 1,000 6.80
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 6.80
Chase Securities Cherat Cement 2,000 84.85
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000 84.85
Alfalah Sec. First National Equity 5,500,000 4.08
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,500,000 4.08
Multiline Sec Ghandhara Nissan 1,500 64.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,500 64.00
Multiline Sec Hussain Ind. 10,000 34.60
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 34.60
Fortune Sec. Lucky Cement 10,000 394.75
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 394.75
Alfalah Sec. Mehmood Textile 10,000 898.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 898.00
Alfalah Sec. National Bank Pak. 3,267,000 24.72
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,267,000 24.72
Multiline Sec Pakistan Reinsurance 14,000 10.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 14,000 10.00
M. M. M. A. Khanani Summit Bank Limited 3,850,000 1.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,850,000 1.50
Integrated Equities Waves Corporation 6,900,000 6.85
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 6,900,000 6.85
===========================================================================================
Total Turnover 20,878,500
===========================================================================================
