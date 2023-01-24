AVN 64.64 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (3.42%)
SBP fixes target of Rs30bn for PM’s Youth Business and Agricultural Loan Scheme

  • 14,600 applications have been received for Rs17 billion worth of loans so far
BR Web Desk Published January 24, 2023 Updated January 24, 2023 04:30pm
State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Governor Jameel Ahmad said on Tuesday that the central bank has given a financing target of Rs30 billion to commercial banks and microfinance institutions for the ‘Prime Minister’s Youth Business and Agricultural Loan Scheme’.

Speaking at the launch ceremony of the initiative, he said 14,600 applications have been received under the programme for Rs17 billion worth of loans so far.

“SBP has given banks the facilities of mark-up subsidy and credit risk sharing for this scheme,” he said. “Under the initiative, the public can apply for interest-free loans of up to Rs500,000 without any collateral.”

According to SBP governor, 15 banks and 5 microfinancing banks and institutions are executors for the programme.

Boosting agriculture sector credit is among top priorities of the State Bank of Pakistan and the government, the central bank governor said.

“The SBP played a huge part in designing this programme and it is aimed at giving loans to youth in a transparent and easy manner,” he said.

More to follow

