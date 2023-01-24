AVN 62.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.64%)
Jan 24, 2023
Intra-day update: rupee continues to weaken against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 230-231 level in the inter-bank market
BR Web Desk Published 24 Jan, 2023 12:48pm
Pakistan’s rupee registered a marginal loss against the US dollar in the inter-bank market, depreciating 0.03% during the trading session on Tuesday.

At around 12:40pm, the rupee was being quoted at 230.22 during intra-day trading, a depreciation of Re0.07.

On Monday, the rupee had registered a loss for the 24th successive session against the US dollar to settle at 230.15 after a decrease of Re0.48 or 0.21%.

In line with market expectations, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Monday announced an interest rate hike of 100 basis points, taking it to 17%. This is the highest level of the key policy rate since October 1997.

The SBP also said it has completed its investigation over alleged exchange-rate manipulation by commercial banks in the country, and will put forth the decision in a matter of “days” after consultations on whether the apparent penalty is to be pursued from a regulatory or fiscal standpoint.

Moreover, the central bank also suspended, with immediate effect, the authorisation of eleven outlets of eight Exchange Companies, for seven to fifteen days due to violations of regulatory instructions. The SBP said all eleven outlets have been restricted from undertaking any kind of business activity during the suspension period.

Globally, the dollar was on the back foot on Tuesday, hovering near a nine-month low to the euro and giving back recent gains against the yen, as traders continued to gauge the risks of a US recession and the path for Federal Reserve policy.

The US dollar index - which measures the greenback against a basket of six peers, including the euro and yen - slipped 0.09% to 101.92, heading back towards the 7-1/2-month low of 101.51 reached on Wednesday.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, rose slightly in early Asian trade on Tuesday in a market focused on prospects of demand recovery from top importer China and on the global economic outlook ahead of company earnings.

This is an intra-day update

