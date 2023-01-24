AVN 63.44 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (1.5%)
BAFL 28.49 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.99%)
BOP 4.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.1%)
CNERGY 3.61 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.56%)
DFML 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.15%)
DGKC 43.21 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (2.73%)
EPCL 41.51 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.39%)
FCCL 10.97 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.67%)
FFL 4.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.55%)
GGL 9.83 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.87%)
HUBC 59.91 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.86%)
HUMNL 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.65%)
KAPCO 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
KEL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.93%)
LOTCHEM 25.17 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.7%)
MLCF 20.31 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (3.15%)
NETSOL 80.25 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (2.62%)
OGDC 84.39 Increased By ▲ 2.59 (3.17%)
PAEL 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.02%)
PIBTL 4.22 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.96%)
PPL 78.32 Increased By ▲ 3.72 (4.99%)
PRL 12.38 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.31%)
SILK 0.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.33%)
SNGP 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (2.4%)
TELE 5.81 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (5.83%)
TPLP 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.13%)
TRG 104.75 Increased By ▲ 4.49 (4.48%)
UNITY 13.56 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.82%)
WTL 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.9%)
BR100 3,854 Increased By 55.4 (1.46%)
BR30 13,882 Increased By 312.7 (2.3%)
KSE100 38,950 Increased By 506.3 (1.32%)
KSE30 14,450 Increased By 183.3 (1.28%)
Markets

Intra-day update: KSE-100 up with over 500 point gain

  • Experts attributed positivity to policy rate hike announced by SBP on Monday
BR Web Desk Published January 24, 2023 Updated January 24, 2023 02:41pm
Investors saw a return of positivity at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), as the benchmark KSE-100 Index rose over 500 points during the trading session on Tuesday.

At around 2:40pm, the benchmark index was trading at 38,969.21 level, an increase of 525.62 points or 1.37%.

Experts attributed the positivity to the policy rate hike announced by the central bank on Monday.

Across the board buying was witnessed, as index-heavy sectors including automobile, cement, chemical, commercial banks, oil & gas exploration companies, and oil & gas marketing companies were trading in positive.

KSE-100 closes marginally upward ahead of monetary policy announcement

On Monday, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), in line with market expectations, announced an interest rate hike of 100 basis points, taking it to 17%. This is the highest level of the key policy rate since October 1997.

“The committee noted that inflationary pressures are persisting and continue to be broad-based. If these remain unchecked, they could feed into higher inflation expectations over a longer-than-anticipated period. The MPC stressed that it is critical to anchor inflation expectations and achieve the objective of price stability to support sustainable growth in the future,” stated MPC.

Moreover, the central bank, in order to clear the stuck consignments at ports, advised banks to provide one-time facilitation to all those importers who could extend their payment terms to 180 days or arrange funds from abroad to settle their pending import payments.

This is an intra-day update

