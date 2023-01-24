AVN 64.64 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (3.42%)
BAFL 28.48 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.96%)
BOP 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.88%)
CNERGY 3.64 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.39%)
DFML 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.92%)
DGKC 43.28 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (2.9%)
EPCL 42.30 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.3%)
FCCL 11.07 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.59%)
FFL 4.55 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.02%)
FLYNG 5.84 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.73%)
GGL 9.84 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.97%)
HUBC 60.00 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.01%)
HUMNL 5.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.48%)
KAPCO 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
KEL 2.17 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.46%)
LOTCHEM 25.75 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (4.04%)
MLCF 20.50 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (4.11%)
NETSOL 83.61 Increased By ▲ 5.41 (6.92%)
OGDC 84.60 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (3.42%)
PAEL 10.92 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.2%)
PIBTL 4.28 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.39%)
PPL 78.18 Increased By ▲ 3.58 (4.8%)
PRL 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.7%)
SILK 0.94 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (4.44%)
SNGP 39.05 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (2.79%)
TELE 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (8.38%)
TPLP 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.47%)
TRG 108.22 Increased By ▲ 7.96 (7.94%)
UNITY 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.12%)
WTL 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.5%)
BR100 3,873 Increased By 74.4 (1.96%)
BR30 13,998 Increased By 428.9 (3.16%)
KSE100 39,056 Increased By 612.1 (1.59%)
KSE30 14,488 Increased By 222.1 (1.56%)
Jan 24, 2023
Markets

Intra-day update: KSE-100 rallies over 600 points after MPC announcement

  • Experts attribute positive run at PSX to policy rate hike largely in line with market expectations
Published January 24, 2023 Updated January 24, 2023 03:30pm
Investors saw a return of positivity at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), as the benchmark KSE-100 Index rose nearly 650 points during the trading session on Tuesday.

At around 3:20pm, minutes before the end of the session, the benchmark index was hovering at the 39,077.35 level, an increase of 633.76 points or 1.65%.

Experts attributed the positivity to the policy rate hike announced by the central bank on Monday, which was largely in line with market expectations.

Across the board buying was witnessed as index-heavy sectors including automobile, cement, chemical, commercial banks, oil & gas exploration companies, and oil & gas marketing companies were trading in the green.

KSE-100 closes marginally upward ahead of monetary policy announcement

On Monday, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) announced an interest rate hike of 100 basis points, taking it to 17%. This is the highest level of the key policy rate since October 1997.

“The committee noted that inflationary pressures are persisting and continue to be broad-based. If these remain unchecked, they could feed into higher inflation expectations over a longer-than-anticipated period. The MPC stressed that it is critical to anchor inflation expectations and achieve the objective of price stability to support sustainable growth in the future,” stated MPC.

Moreover, the central bank, in order to clear the stuck consignments at ports, advised banks to provide one-time facilitation to all those importers who could extend their payment terms to 180 days or arrange funds from abroad to settle their pending import payments.

